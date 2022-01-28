see the Brazilian capitals ready to receive the new technology

5G: the information was released by the Ministry of Communications this Wednesday (26) (Getty Images)

Twelve capitals are ready to receive 5G;

Other regions need to adapt laws and infrastructure;

New standard uses one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants, a number 10x higher than the one used for 4G.

Twelve Brazilian capitals are now completely ready to receive 5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet. The information was released by the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday (26).

The other regions still need to adapt both municipal laws and infrastructure, since the type of antenna used by 5G is different from that used by 4G.

“Our mission is to guarantee 5G technology by connecting Brazil and bringing the internet to all Brazilians”, said in a note Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications.

The 5G standard was auctioned in 2021 and should offer high-speed internet in all capitals by July 31 of this year. In addition, the companies that won the concessions also committed to taking, to 100% of the Brazilian territory, the coverage of the current standard, 4G.

Necessary changes

To implement 5G in cities, it is necessary to change the General Law of Antennas, with the deadline running until 2029.

Regarding the infrastructure, the change is necessary due to the fact that 5G needs a higher density of signal replicators. This means that, in large urban centers, there will be one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants, a number ten times greater than that used for the 4G standard.

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) is responsible for inspecting and regulating the antennas installed in Brazil. The body will be present throughout the transition process from 4G to 5G. The information is from Agência Brasil

What is 5G?

It is the next generation of mobile internet connection that offers much faster download and file upload speeds. Through greater use of the radio spectrum, the technology allows many more devices to access the mobile internet at the same time.

Currently, the average 4G speed in Brazil among the four largest operators is 17.1 Mbps (megabits per second). 5G, on the other hand, could reach browsing and download speeds around 10 to 20 times faster in real-world conditions (as opposed to controlled tests), and in some cases this difference can be up to 100 times greater than 4G

This fee will depend on the region, the service provider and the time the user accesses the network.