Sergipe records more than a thousand new known cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the disease | Sergipe

This Thursday (27), the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of Health of Sergipe (SES) recorded 1,025 new known cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the disease.

In total, since the start of the pandemic, 287,212 people have tested positive for the disease and 6,081 have died.

According to the SES, the case fatality rate is 2.1%, the mortality rate is 264.5% and the incidence rate is 12,494.6%.

Due to the continuity of contamination by Covid-19 and because they believe that many people do not perform the test to identify the disease, even if necessary, experts recommend maintaining the use of mask, alcohol in gel, social distance and isolation of people with symptoms.

The latest information on ICUs and wards in health units in Sergipe indicates that 93 patients are currently hospitalized, 29 in the public network and 64 in the private network.

4,121,598 doses were sent to the municipalities. Of these, 1,778,989 were applied as the first dose; 1,562,720 as a second dose; 40,125 as a single dose and 399,386 as a booster dose. First-dose vaccine coverage is 78.45% and 69.12% are fully immunized.

