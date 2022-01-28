SES denies irregularities in childhood vaccination and reports instabilities in the SUS system to the STF · Jornal Midiamax

In reply to request from the STF (Supreme Superior Court) on vaccination against Covid-19 in children and adolescents, the Government of Mato Grosso do Sul stated that it only recommends the use of doses recommended for this age group. The State also requests the rejection of the petition signed by the Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco.

“SES-MS (State Department of Health) informs that it strictly follows the guidelines described in the PNO (National Operational Plan) for the vaccination of children and adolescents, and that, at no time, were the municipalities oriented to carry out applications of vaccines other than those recommended by CIB Resolutions [Comissão Intergestores Bipartite]”, said the state.

The State’s responses were sent five days after the STF’s order, on January 19 this year. In the document, Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB) considers that the Attorney General of the Union does not have the authority to address the questions raised by the Brazilian States. “The aforementioned public authority has no legitimacy for such a postulation, which should have been formulated by the President of the Republic”, he justified.

The State claims that the demand is illegitimate due to the request for preliminary non-recognition of the feasibility required in Petition/STF No. 1865/2022. The act was considered by the governor as an “absolute lack of legitimacy of the applicant, the Attorney General of the Union, in his own name”.

In the document signed by the Advocate General, data indicate that 1,014 children and adolescents may have been improperly immunized against Covid-19 in Mato Grosso do Sul. The information was refuted by the State, which denies application of adult dose to children and says there were ‘wrong information entered into the system’

Answers about vaccination

Despite contesting the request for guardianship, the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, responds to the questions. “SES-MS informs that it strictly follows the guidelines described in the National Operational Plan (PNO) for the vaccination of children and adolescents”, begins in the document to which the Mediamax newspaper had access.

The SES explained that all the guidelines and technical reports of the Ministry are “presented, debated and agreed upon in the collegiate instance of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission – CIB”, consisting of 79 municipal health managers, state managers and technicians.

In addition, he pointed out that the State created a commission that evaluates adverse events after vaccination. “The Commission aims to evaluate reports of serious, rare, unexpected and adverse post-vaccination adverse events (AEPV) and adverse events of special interest (EAIE),” the secretary said in the document.

recurring instability

With the commission, the SES says that it is possible “to provide rapid decision-making in Health Surveillance within the Secretariat”. The SES reported that the responsibility for entering the data lies with the municipalities and has reported instabilities in DataSUS since 2011.

“It is only up to us to monitor and support the understanding of the operation of each system, given that the insertion of data, that is, registration of the same, is the responsibility of the municipal operator”, he clarified. It was pointed out that the ownership of the Esus Notifica information system is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health.

Regarding instabilities and cyber attacks on the system, the Secretariat states that “requests for investigation and adjustments to instability of the systems were notified to the Ministry of Health”. In addition, the Secretary of Health reported that technical errors in the RNDS were documented by the State. However, he highlighted the lack of data between 12/10/2021 and 01/21/2022 due to the virtual attack on the Ministry of Health. “Our databases remain with data prior to the incident, without conditions for accounting and / or publication of vaccination certificates”.

According to the Secretariat, the municipalities were notified with official letters shortly after receiving questions about vaccination against Covid in children and adolescents. “We await their response, as such conferences would not be possible after the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health systems that occurred in December 2021 and only returning (still with instability) on 01/21/2022”.

remember the case

THE STF (Supreme Federal Court) ordered the Public Ministry of the 27 Brazilian states to closely monitor vaccination in children and adolescents. The order, published on January 19, implied the manifestation of the organs within 48 hours for the inspection of immunization points in children under 18 years of age.

The decision responds to an ADPF (Arguing for Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept) presented by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, in October 2021, which calls for mandatory vaccination in children and adolescents according to article 14 of the ECA (Statute of Children and Adolescents). The party argues that immunization is considered mandatory, in cases recommended by health authorities.

However, the AGU (Advocacy-General of the Union) also had the weight in the decision, when presenting data collected by the Ministry of Health that reports supposedly irregular immunization in 57 thousand children and adolescents, who would have received adult doses of the immunizer recommended by Anvisa for Covid, in addition to other vaccines and also early vaccination in children under five. In this way, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski decided that bodies take necessary measures regarding the vaccination of minors against Covid.