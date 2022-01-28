Shares of Oi (OIBR3) close up almost 11% with expectations for an Anatel meeting on Friday on the sale of mobile assets

Oi shares (OIBR3;OIBR4) recorded a high session on B3 this Thursday (27), with both asset classes having intraday gains of more than 10%. OIBR3 shares advanced 10.99%, at R$1.01, and OIBR4 assets gained 10.74%, at R$1.65.

On the company’s radar is the long-awaited advance in the sale of the company’s mobile assets to its competitors TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro. The mobile telephony part of the operator undergoing judicial reorganization was sold in a judicial auction for R$ 16.5 billion, at the end of 2020.

At 10 am (Brasilia time) next Friday (28), the board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) analyzes the operation this Friday in an extraordinary meeting, which may represent another step towards the disposal of the asset.

The transaction analysis report will be presented by the rapporteur Emmanoel Campelo, and will then be submitted to a vote. There is the possibility of postponing the decision with a request for a view from another member of the board of the regulatory agency.

The operation also needs to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The expectation of approval by the municipality, by the way, moved the actions last week.

Oi’s shares jumped 15% on January 18th with the possibility that Cade would analyze the operation in an extraordinary session on the 26th, which did not materialize. However, the expectation is that the Antitrust Council will analyze the transaction soon.

In a brief analysis, Bank of America highlighted that it expects Cade to approve the transaction between the companies in mid-February, while also awaiting the granting of prior consent to the transaction by Anatel in tomorrow’s session.

With no coverage for Oi’s shares, BofA reiterated a buy recommendation for TIM’s shares with a target price of R$ 17 (or 34% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing). The recommendation for América Móvil, the parent company of Claro in Brazil, whose shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange, is also a buy. Analysts reinforce that both companies should be the main beneficiaries of the deal, as TIM and Claro should receive, respectively, 40% and 32% of Oi’s customer base.

For Telefônica Brasil, the recommendation is neutral, with a target price of R$50, or a potential appreciation of 4.6%.

Expectations for Cade

With regard to Cade, regardless of the date, analyst Ricardo Schweitzer highlighted in an interview with Radar InfoMoney last week (see the video below) that he believes that the Board should impose some restrictions to mitigate the risk of market concentration of the operation, but believes that the chances of the purchase not being approved are minimal.

Schweitzer explained that Oi should soon pocket the value of the purchase of the assets, gaining the ability to come out of judicial recovery and start its operations, which will be focused on fixed telephony and broadband.

This new company, without the mobile phone part, is already being nicknamed “Mini Oi”. “A low-indebted company, with an infrastructure arm as a strategic partner [a V.tal, de fibra óptica] and its own B2C arm”, says the analyst.

For Schweitzer, this situation could finally unlock value for the company’s shares. “From the moment the company comes out of judicial reorganization, it becomes eligible for investment by a series of institutional investors, such as funds and returns to the radar. However, the company’s challenge, after paying its debts, is to present operational improvements”, he said.

Among Oi’s post-judicial recovery challenges are the expansion of the broadband subscriber base, a segment that demands investments and is very competitive. Schweitzer recalls that regional providers have capitalized over the last few years, intensifying the dispute. “At the same time, Oi will need to get more contracts for V.Tal, for the integration of providers and 5G, to make these assets more profitable”, explains the analyst.

