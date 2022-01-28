Sideways from the VIP, Naiara makes Tiago lose his way with a sharp answer · TV News

Despite claiming to be a friend of Naiara Azevedo, Tiago Abravanel did not include the singer’s name in the BBB 22’s VIP group list. . In the early hours of this Friday (28), he sought out his sister for a conversation, but took an inverted one: “You don’t think I’m an important piece for your game”.

Sitting in the kitchen, the Camarote participant was approached by Silvio Santos’ grandson, who asked if she was upset about not being invited to the most coveted side of the game.

Naiara then looked at the presenter and showed that she was hurt by the situation, despite trying to deny it while using a calmer tone of voice:

We already talked about this. In here you have no responsibility to me, you are here to play. If you don’t think I’m an important part of your game, I understand. If I’m not a summing piece for you at this point, that’s fine. If I don’t add up to anything, there’s no reason for you to use me now.

“That’s what I felt, if you want to hear it from my mouth, that’s it”, completed the sertaneja in another excerpt. Embarrassed, Tiago was silent for a few seconds and replied: “I don’t think it’s to add or not to add in the game”.

After being ignored by her friend, Naiara vented to Brunna Gonçalves, even without mentioning her brother’s name, she showed to be hurt. “Playing with our feelings is going over other people’s feelings? That’s what sticks in my head”, analyzed the singer.

VIP x Xepa

Xepa and VIP groups were defined on Thursday night (27). Tiago chose to take Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva, Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Pedro Scooby to the more privileged side of the house.

In the space with fewer food options were Bárbara Heck, Brunna, Eliezer Netto, Eslovênia Marques, Jessilane Alves, Laís Caldas, Lucas Bissoli, Maria, Naiara, Natália Deodato, Paulo André Camilo, Rodrigo Mussi and Vinicius Fernandes.

