Silvio Santos “debuts” on Globo after Tiago Abravanel’s victory at BBB22

Silvio Santos was featured in Tiago Abravanel’s family photos (Reproduction Globoplay)

Silvio Santos is coming! the victory of Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby in the leader’s test this Thursday (27) provided the public with a “crossover” between Globo and SBT, which they had been waiting for since the beginning of the reality.

With the decision that James would be the leader and Scooby is immune, the artist got himself the leader’s room and the audience could see Silvio Santos appearing in brother’s family photos. Tiago invited Jade Picon, Lina, Arthur, Scooby and Douglas, the VIP’s chosen ones, and everyone was excited to see photos of Silvio among his brother’s family. “Silvio Santos there people!”, shouted Scooby, celebrating.

Tiago also showed colleagues photos of his sisters and fiancé. “You really are a mix of your father and mother, huh”, commented Scooby, happy next to his friend.

Theories about Tiago Abravanel

Tiago Abravanel is a fan of “BBB”, but seems to have forgotten what the public likes to see in the most watched house in Brazil. The artist has been something of a “psychologist” for his confinement colleagues, always with sweet and soothing advice. In the early hours of Monday (24), after Naiara Azevedo threatening to give up the reality, he crossed all limits and proposed to the participants a game “peace and love” with the possibility of boycotting even the long-awaited game of discord!

Tiago’s speech reverberated on social media. As well? Does he want to end the entertainment of the Brazilian family? That’s when a theory came up: Silvio Santos, the participant’s grandfather, may have guided the artist to make the competition’s program a real fiasco. Some say that the owner of SBT has already made a pix with the value of the prize for his grandson…