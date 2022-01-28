Singer Ludmila Ferber dies, says record label

The record company Sony Music Gospel, where she was signed, confirmed the information of the death. “Unfortunately, our warrior pastor Ludmila Ferber left us, but here are her legacy, her songs, her example, her tenacity, her purpose, her struggle, her faith, her art, her poetry and her history! Our condolences to the family. May God console everyone who somehow lived with our dear pastor! Now you can stop fighting. Rest in peace!”, said the company.



“’In times of war, never stop fighting.’ Today I am entering a unique and surprising moment in my life: chemotherapy treatment. But even though the pace of ministry trips slowed down for a while, my ministry didn’t stop. My life hasn’t stopped. And it won’t stop”, said the record company in another part of the message.

The singer lived in Rio de Janeiro with her daughters.