Singer Ludmila Ferber is buried in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

“We communicate that the Lord Jesus took our mother, pastor, friend, Ludmila Ferber, to His glory. Despite the sadness that his physical absence brings us, we did not come here with a heavy heart, because we know that in the Lord we have eternal life, a full life, full of health and joy, and that is where our mother is now. We will have a service of thanksgiving for her life, because even in this hour of mourning, we will celebrate her life. An honorable life, with purpose, with an unshakable faith and a strength that came straight from heaven. A warrior who fought the good fight to the end.”