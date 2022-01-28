Singer Ludmila Ferber is buried in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Pastor and singer Ludmila Ferber, 56, was buried this Thursday (27) at the Memorial do Carmo Cemetery, in Caju, in the North Zone of Rio. She died on Wednesday (26), also in Rio, after fight cancer.
Ludmila Ferber was known as a woman of unwavering joy and faith, and is survived by three daughters.
“A great singer, performer, songwriter, mother, friend, and she just ignored the pain. she went over. She was very warrior. Her songs have always touched my heart,” said singer Eyshila Santos.
Ludmila was 56 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, but it was in Goiás that she began her career, in the Koynonia group, a reference in Christian music in Brazil. In the 1990s, she pursued a solo career with highly successful songs. Ludmila lived in Rio with her three daughters.
On social media, Mayor Eduardo Paes, Governor Cláudio Castro and Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado paid tribute to her.
“Ludmila was this giant, I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t been influenced by her,” Eyshila said.
Daughters pay tribute on social media
Earlier, the daughters of singer Ludmila Ferber used social media to release a statement that talks about the death of the matriarch, extolling her strength and talking about a thanksgiving service to celebrate his life.
“We communicate that the Lord Jesus took our mother, pastor, friend, Ludmila Ferber, to His glory. Despite the sadness that his physical absence brings us, we did not come here with a heavy heart, because we know that in the Lord we have eternal life, a full life, full of health and joy, and that is where our mother is now. We will have a service of thanksgiving for her life, because even in this hour of mourning, we will celebrate her life. An honorable life, with purpose, with an unshakable faith and a strength that came straight from heaven. A warrior who fought the good fight to the end.”
In another part of the statement, the daughters ask not to mourn their mother, but to celebrate her.
“Wear white, colorful clothes, but don’t dress in black. It is not a day of mourning, but of celebration, for there is much to be thankful for, and we will do so in her favorite place here on earth: the house of the Lord. We will disclose the address and time soon”, says the statement signed by Ana Lídia, Vanessa and Daniela.