Slovenia and Lucas have DR, and the model demands an explanation for Natália

At BBB 22 (Globo), Eslovênia Marques had a DR with Lucas Bissoli after they starred in a kiss at the last party. This Thursday (27), the model recalled the caresses between the medical student and Natália Deodato and, therefore, demanded that the member of Pipoca explain the new affair to the nail designer.

“Before we stayed, you said that you always wanted something, but the situation, the person, had that attitude first, and you allowed it. Maybe, because of that, you allowed yourself to be in a situation that maybe made her [Natália] think that, you know?”, opined the model, and the university student replied: “Yes, it can be too”.

Realizing the brother’s tranquility, the sister was more objective: “That’s why I think it’s cool, now even more, to make it clear. Because, otherwise, it’s a strange atmosphere. One thing I hate is competition, it’s good to make it clear”.

The marketing student said that she had heard rumors around the house that Bissoli and Natalia were the new couple on the show, after they exchanged caresses in the pool. “Nothing was programmed, no!”, replied the brother.

This morning, after the kiss between Slovenia and Bissoli, Natália left the dance floor and threatened to abandon the reality show. The mining woman was hurt by the “betrayal”, as she had approached her brother and exchanged caresses with him over the last few days.

