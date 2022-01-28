Slovenia warns BBB 22’s brother: ‘We walked away because I thought it was boring’ | real time

“We walked away because I was finding it boring, a lot of things. Not about me, but a lot of things you talked about. It didn’t bother me and I didn’t see you doing something that would hurt your heart and I didn’t say. I would speak because I still like you”, comments the sister, who also emphasizes:

“It was very natural. Many times we were in a conversation and I left because, for me, it was boring to be there. For me, the way to respect you with your opinions was to withdraw me, you know?”, he adds.

Rodrigo then asks Slovenia to look for him to talk when he feels the need to raise an objection to his behavior.

“When that’s the case, I’ll give you the freedom to… stop me, stop me, tell me: ‘Rodrigo, are you a little…’ because I listen to everyone. As much as I say: ‘I don’t agree with you’ and there are times when I agree. I’m maybe a guy who listens and I’ll reflect. I had my discussion with Bárbara, which is my way of provoking and then we got along”, he warns.

He still emphasizes liking the participant. “When you arrived, I liked you right away, the Eslô person, you are charismatic. And people like you”, he concludes.