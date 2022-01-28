Sony changes call and may reveal Spartacus

The PlayStation community was attentive to details in the release of the PS Plus line-up in February, and rumors of the arrival of Spartacus, Sony’s supposed new subscription service, have heated up. The call for the rescue of the games underwent a small change, being a possible indication of the announcement of the novelty.

In the image presenting the monthly games of January 2022 is written the usual: “For PlayStation Plus members”. In the image of the month of February, there was a change and the sentence says: “Available this month at no additional cost”.

Change in PS Plus indicates possible arrival of Spartacus
(Source: Sony/PlayStation)

More players also identified the change in other languages ​​on PS Plus. Look:

Sony has changed the wording in the PS Plus promotion for next month. Interesting.

It may be something simple, but speculation about Spartacus offering games and other benefits, according to the tier of the customer’s subscription, would reinforce this idea of ​​​​changing the language of the banner. According to Bloomberg, Sony would compete with Game Pass with this service.

After backwards compatibility patents surfaced, sites bet on a revelation after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision and even suspected a PSN bug, yet another sign of Spartacus emerged. Will the “new PlayStation Plus” arrive this time?

Without Spartacus, February 2022 PS Plus games are revealed

Sony hasn’t officially announced Spartacus so far, but February’s PS Plus games are no longer a secret. With UFC 4 among the chosen, see how the line-up turned out!

