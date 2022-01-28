spider | Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe Enter Guinness

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe are officially in Guinness, the record books, as the longest-running actors playing (in live-action) the same Marvel characters. 19 years and 225 days separate the first appearance of the two as Peter Parker and the Green Goblin, in Spider man, and the most recent in Spider-Man: No Return to House.

As the official Guinness website acknowledges, the record previously belonged to another duo: Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewartwho lived Wolverine and Professor Xavier, respectively, for 16 years and 232 days – between X-Men: The Movie (2000) and logan (2017).

In a recent interview with her co-stars Tom Holland and Andrew GarfieldMaguire told why he decided to return to the role of Teioso in No Return Home: “I realized that the intention [dos produtores] was to love and celebrate these movies [do Homem-Aranha], what they meant. For me, when artists, or people running a project, have a genuine and authentic intention of celebration and love, I just want to join them.“.

Spider-Man: No Return Home continues in theaters in Brazil, and has already grossed more than US$ 1.6 billion at the box office around the world. The feature should arrive later this year in the catalog of HBO Max.

