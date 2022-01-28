Spotify pulls Neil Young songs after anti-vaccine podcast protest

× wikimedia commons

Spotify announced this Wednesday (26) that it has begun to remove Neil Young’s songs (pictured) from its catalog. The fact occurred after the singer demanded that the platform remove from the air an episode of the podcast presented by Joe Rogan, accused of spreading fake news about the pandemic. According to Young, during an interview with an immunologist, they were told “several lies about Covid vaccines”.

In Young’s first public letter, which was posted on his website, the musician asked the platform to choose between him and Rogan. Then it was erased. In another statement, the singer called Spotify a “home of misinformation about Covid that puts lives at risk” and stated that there is “lies being sold for money”. The “The Joe Rogan Experience” is the most popular podcast on the platform.

Spotify defended itself against the accusations on Wednesday (26) and said it had removed more than 20,000 episodes related to the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, but highlighted that it tries to balance the safety of listeners with freedom for creators.

“We’re very sorry about Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but we look forward to having him back soon.” the platform said in a statement.

