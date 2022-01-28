Spotify says it removed 20,000 podcast episodes with fake news about Covid – 01/27/2022

Amid the controversy involving musician Neil Young, who had his work removed from Spotify after accusing the app of sponsoring anti-vaccination content, the audio streaming platform announced in a note sent in response to questions from the report that it has already removed “more than 20 thousand podcast episodes related to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic”.

“We want all of the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes a great responsibility to balance safety for listeners and freedom for creators,” he said in the statement. “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but we look forward to having him back soon.”

The conflict between the world’s biggest audio platform and Young began on Tuesday, when the musician posted a letter on his website addressed to his record company, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer play his music if he kept it on the air. Joe Rogan’s podcast, accused of spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The letter was later deleted, but in a new statement Young labeled Spotify a “home of life-threatening Covid misinformation”, which had “lies being sold for money”.

“I want you to let Spotify know right away today that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in the letter.