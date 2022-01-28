Starlink, by Elon Musk, receives authorization to offer internet in Brazil – 01/28/2022

In a meeting held this Friday (28), Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) authorized the use of broadband internet via satellite from Starlink, a division of SpaceX, the space company of billionaire Elon Musk.

With the authorization, the company will be able to use 4,408 non-geostationary low-orbit satellites to offer broadband to Brazilian consumers. The license runs until 2027.

According to the company, while most current satellite internet services are made possible by simple geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at about 35,000 km altitude, Starlink is a constellation of several small satellites that orbit the planet at a greater distance. close to Earth, about 550 km.

Since they are in low orbit, the time for sending and receiving data between the user and the satellite – the latency – is much shorter than with satellites in geostationary orbit, the company says.

Starlink’s idea is to offer internet at up to 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) when its network is complete, with more than 7 thousand satellites. For now, according to tests carried out in the US, the company can offer a peak connection of 97 Mbps (Megabits per second), according to a survey carried out by Speedtest.

In a vote accompanying the rapporteur, counselor Vicente Aquino highlighted the importance of having non-geostational satellites available in the Brazilian market, as it would bring benefits by being another option for broadband internet in a country with continental dimensions.

Despite the approval during the meeting, counselor Moisés Moreira said that “Anatel must remain attentive and vigilant” to ensure that these “authorizations do not limit competition.”

Moreira’s reservation came from the fact that there is a race on the part of companies in the sector that, according to him, are “accelerating to arrive first and occupy the spaces, preventing future uses for other interested parties”.

Brazil interest

Last year, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, showed interest in the Starlink solution in a meeting with Elon Musk, in the United States.

At the time, Faria argued that satellite broadband would help connect remote regions of Brazil and “expand the connectivity and protection of the Amazon.”

Recently, the site “Tecnoblog” reported that Anatel had interrupted Starlink tests in São Paulo for not having yet decided on the subject. The request for testing had been filed on November 22, 2021, but was only deliberated on this Friday.

What is Starlink?

The company is an arm of SpaceX to offer mobile internet services to different satellites. With Starlink’s network, it would be possible to access the internet with just one antenna, anywhere on the planet. This would be possible through a global network of 42,000 satellites orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400 km.

In the US, the Starlink service left the testing phase and began commercial operations in October last year. Active plans start at US$99 per month (R$532). The installation kit, with antenna and router, does not cost less than US$ 499 (R$ 2,689).

Astronomers don’t really like Starlink

While Starlink’s satellites can provide internet to far-flung regions of the planet, astronomers aren’t too keen on the idea.

Many of these satellites end up reflecting the light of the Sun and disturbing observations made from telescopes here on Earth.

Starlink has been testing to try to reduce this problem by using black-covered satellites or using a visor that blocks sunlight.

*With information from Estadão Content and additional reporting by Lucas Santana