Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asks ministers to give up the PEC to reduce fuel prices. US stocks are opening poorly despite support from Apple, which posted a record quarter of sales. The US releases more data on inflation and wage costs. China stocks end at 16-month lows ahead of the New Year holidays. The eurozone economy was held back by its usual powerhouse Germany in the fourth quarter, and the world’s second-biggest battery maker has a wild market debut.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, January 28th.

1. Bolsonaro gives up on fuel PEC

President Jair Bolsonaro changed his mind about the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) to reduce the values ​​of fuel and electricity and disallowed the ministers to continue studying the topic. The measure that would contain the advances of prices in moments of high could not reach the expected objective, in the president’s view.

The initial plan was to create a fund to cover the fluctuation in the price of oil in the international market at times of high, so that the final consumer would not be subject to this fluctuation. However, in the end, it was concluded that this could have an impact on and create inflationary pressure in other sectors, such as food.

The decision would have taken place in a meeting with Ciro Nogueira, Minister of the Civil House, Paulo Guedes, of Economy, Bento Albuquerque, of Mines and Energy, and Flávia Arruda, Secretary of Government.

Today, President Jair Bolsonaro’s testimony to the Federal Police should also take place in the event of a leak of confidential documents, as determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The testimony is related to the inquiry opened last August after Bolsonaro posted on his social media the entirety of a PF investigation that was being processed in judicial secrecy into a hacker attack on the internal systems of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

2. PCE, ECI and spend data

Friday’s big numbers are those for December and the fourth quarter, both released at 10:30 am, which come on the back of GDP numbers that have done nothing to allay fears of an aggressive monetary policy tightening as throughout the year.

The Employment Cost Index will be particularly important for what it says about wage inflation. The 1.3% increase in the third quarter was the biggest since before the Great Financial Crisis. Analysts expect it to have declined only marginally to 1.2%.

The PCE price index, meanwhile, is the Fed’s preferred indicator of inflation over the CPI.

There are also data on personal income and spending due in December.

3. American stock market

US stocks are expected to open mostly lower, with the sharp drop in Tesla (NASDAQ:) shares on Thursday apparently still weighing on sentiment despite support from Apple’s earnings.

At 9am, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.37%, while the 100 and 0.50% were down 0.05% and 0.50%, respectively.

In the last two days, it closed in the red, despite having risen more than 1.5% on the intraday. The last time this happened – and, in fact, the only time it happened in recent history – was in October 2008, according to Steve Deppe, chief investment officer at NDWM.

Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) eased supply chain restrictions and Covid-related store closures in the last three months of 2021 as it posted record revenue and a 25% increase in earnings per share in its first fiscal quarter . iPhone sales are up 9% instead of the expected 3% increase, while Mac sales revenue is up 25% and services revenue is up 24%.

In addition to Apple and Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Friday’s stocks in focus will include Visa (NYSE:) (SA:) and luxury goods giant LVMH (OTC:), which reported strong earnings on Thursday. Caterpillar (NYSE:) (SA:), chevron (NYSE:) (SA:), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:) Charter Communications (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:) (SA:) top the daily list of company reports.

4. Eurozone GDP mixed with fall in Germany

The eurozone economy was a mixed bag at the end of 2021, with the 0.7% shrinking in the quarter, much worse than the expected 0.3% (although the numbers need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as that Germany routinely revises its economic data upwards).

The picture was more positive in and in , which registered quarterly growth above expectations due to strong domestic demand.

Separately, the European Central Bank released figures showing that credit growth and the money supply weakened in December. On the price front, German import price figures suggested that inflationary pressures may be peaking, posting their smallest monthly increase in 15 months. Yearly comparisons still look grim, up 24% on the year. A hit 22.6% in December, leading to a sharp drop in business confidence in January.

Meanwhile, in China, benchmark stock indexes closed at a 16-month low as the country geared up for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

5. LG Energy’s wild debut

The actions of LG Energy Solution (KS:) had a wild ride on their market debut in South Korea, when the world’s second-largest battery maker finally went into business.

The stock ended the day 15% below its IPO price, despite up nearly 100% at the opening. LGES supplies Tesla, Volkswagen (DE:) and General Motors (NYSE:) (SA:) batteries for their electric vehicles and is the world’s second-largest battery manufacturer by volume, behind China CATL.

Back in the conventional energy world, oil prices were near their seven-year highs reported earlier in the week, with no sign of a resolution to the crisis due to Russia’s threats against Ukraine. At 9:20 am, U.S.-traded futures rose 0.92% to $87.41 a barrel, while London-quoted , quoted in London, rose 0.82% to $88.88 a barrel.

