STJ denies request by the defense of GAS Consultoria to release Pharaoh from Bitcoin

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied this Friday (28) another habeas corpus request made by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, owner of GAS Consultoria and known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh”.

The decision was made by Minister Jorge Mussi, who highlighted what other magistrates in lower courts have already said: Glaidson has many resources and a great possibility of escape; he was violent and a threat to society; his wife, Mirelis Zarpa, a fugitive from justice, continues to operate.

“Demonstrating the great financial capacity of the patient [Glaidson], already having a structure capable of allowing it to establish itself outside Brazil; expressive and constant financial movements that can be replicated through simple access to the world wide web, making tracking and containment extremely difficult; apprehension of significant cash value; close reiteration with the movement of accounts after the outbreak of police actions; dialogues captured indicting articulations for the patient to leave the country and others indicating their orders to private security agents to adopt violent action in the face of media professionals in general, there is a context where alternative precautionary measures would appear, in principle, to be insufficient to stop the risk to Public Order and Criminal Law Enforcement”, says Mussi.

The minister emphasizes that it is up to other instances to judge the merits of the case (whether Glaidson is guilty or not), but that at the moment his arrest is necessary.

Signs for Justice

A report by the newspaper O Globo published on Thursday (27) informs that the lawyer Ciro Chagas confirmed that the defense of GAS Consultoria presented to Judge Rosália Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio, a plan to pay the victims of the pyramid.

Details of the plan were not revealed: how many people will receive, what the total amount will be, how the payment will be. The lawyers just said there’s enough money for the payments.

Chagas is the lawyer of Venezuelan Mirelis Zerpa, wife of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, who became famous as the Pharaoh of Bitcoin.

The O Globo report points out that the defense must seek a leniency agreement: it is a legal tool in which an accused cooperates with the Justice in exchange for some benefit (reduction of sentence and house arrest, for example).

This type of agreement was widely used in Operation “Lava Jato”.

The newspaper spoke with some investigators of the case – who requested anonymity – and they said they were surprised and incredulous: they believe it is just another way to put pressure on the release of Glaidson.

GAS Consulting case

Glaidson is suspected of a financial pyramid with cryptocurrencies and defendant in a lawsuit that investigates crimes against the national financial system. He has been in prison since August and is now also accused of ordering a murder.

The Federal Police, the CVM and the Public Ministry, joined documents seized in the Kryptos operation and the Justice made him a defendant, along with 16 other defendants. His wife Mirelis Zarpa, the likely head of the business that promised 10% monthly earnings, is still at large.

At the time of the arrest of Glaidson and other suspects, PF and IRS agents seized 591 bitcoins, valued at around R$195 million at the current price, dozens of luxury cars and more than R$13 million in cash.

attempted murder

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro announced in October last year the indictment of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos for attempted murder. The owner of GAS Consultoria, also known as Pharaoh of Bitcoin, is suspected of ordering the murder of Nilson Alves da Silva in March this year.

As reported by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, Nilson would be spreading throughout the city of Cabo Frio (RJ) that the owner of GAS would be arrested and this motivated Glaidson to order his murder.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro also accuses Glaidson of having ordered the death of Wesley Pessano, who was found shot to death on August 4 of last year in São Pedro da Aldeia, Lagos Region.