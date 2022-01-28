SUS does not validate positive COVID test for exposure alert – Applications and Software – Tecnoblog

The Coronavirus – SUS app, from the federal government, has several resources to monitor the pandemic in the country. One of them is the exposure alert, which warns when the citizen has had contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease – however, this function has flaws and does not allow people infected by COVID-19 to register positive tests.



Coronavirus-SUS application, created by the Ministry of Health (Image: Gabrielle Lancellotti/ Tecnoblog)

The Coronavirus – SUS app was released by the federal government in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, as the solution to follow the main updates on the advance of COVID-19 in Brazil. But the platform was left aside by the Ministry of Health, and the last update to the app was on April 23, 2021.

Ministry of Health app leads to website that “does not exist”

When offering the positive test alert, the application takes the user to an external page through the link validacovid.saude.gov.br. But, when opening the page in Safari for iOS, it appears that the browser cannot open it because the server “cannot be found”. Attempting to open the tab in Chrome for macOS displays the same result.

In fact, the correct link whose app fails to indicate is validacertidao.saude.gov.br. At this address, the user can use the QR Code of the exam certificate, or even a numerical code present in the document, to validate the positive test.

From the app, it seems that it is impossible to fix the error without an update. Only then can users of the Coronavirus – SUS prove to their networks of close contacts that they have tested positive for the disease.

With the new wave of the pandemic caused by the Ômicron variant, more contagious than previous versions of the coronavirus, Brazil registered between Tuesday (25) and Wednesday (26) about 224 thousand cases of COVID-19 – a new record of notifications. since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus – SUS had low adherence by Brazilians

The website User manual contacted the federal government to find out how many people downloaded the Coronavirus – SUS. The answer: until December 2020, the platform reached the smartphones of only 5% of Brazilians, with 10.6 million downloads — 1.9 million users on iOS and 8.7 million on Android.

It is worth remembering that another official app of the Ministry of Health, ConectSUS, brings together the main services to the citizen, such as the vaccination card and the issuance of the vaccine passport. The lack of updates and advertisements about the Coronavirus – SUS further discourages the download.



ConectSUS (Image: Gabrielle Lancellotti/Tecnoblog)

In addition to COVID test result validation, other app features are also out of date. In the platform’s section on the main ways to avoid contagion of COVID-19, there is no mention of masks of the PFF2 or N95 type, which are almost 100% effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to research by the Max Planck Institute. Germany.

Another outdated information: the app says that vaccination is recommended, but the guidance only serves “priority groups according to the National Vaccination Operational Plan”.

Currently, any adult aged 18 and over can take any immunization against COVID-19 at health posts, and some Brazilian capitals, such as São Paulo, already vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years.

With information: MacMagazine