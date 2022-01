The understanding is that the benefits of a possible vaccination would not outweigh the risks for this age group.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Sweden’s health agency has decided not to recommend that children aged 5 to 11 be vaccinated against Covid-19. “With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk of serious illness for children, we do not see any clear benefit in vaccinating them,” said on Thursday (27) the president of the agency, Britta Bjorkholm, according to information from the agency. Reuters.

Sweden’s understanding is that the benefits of an eventual vaccination would not outweigh the risks. The decision, which makes an exception for children in high-risk groups, could be reviewed in case future research indicates a need for vaccination or if a new variant is detected, added Bjorkholm.

On Wednesday (26), the Swedish government extended restrictions for another two weeks to combat the omnipresent variant of the new coronavirus, such as closing bars and restaurants at 11 pm and limiting 500 people inside larger closed places.

More than 40,000 new cases of the disease were recorded in the country on Wednesday, one of the highest daily numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, but without the same pressure on health services that has been seen in previous waves.

According to Reuters, 101 patients with Covid-19 are admitted to ICUs in Sweden on Thursday, while in the first half of 2021 the daily number surpassed 400 admissions to intensive care units.