Sylvinho assembles two mixed teams in Corinthians training; see scales

Corinthians made this Friday the penultimate training for the match against Santo André, on Sunday, away from home, for the second round of the Paulista Championship. Open to the press, the activity saw coach Sylvinho assemble two different teams, both mixing starters and reserves.

The team that started with the goalkeeper Cássio had João Pedro, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Renato Augusto and Paulinho; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Jô. Shirt 12 is always indicative of ownership, but it is not possible to determine that this is the team chosen by Sylvinho.

Of the 11, five athletes were part of the team in the competition’s debut, against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena. As advanced the my wheelthe commander intends to rotate the squad over the weekend as part of the preparation for this start of the season.

On the other hand, also with some names that are used to start the team, a formation was set up with Matheus Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Bruno Melo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Giuliano and Luan; Gabriel Pereira, Adson and Gustavo Mantuan.

In that case, five athletes were also starters in the team’s debut in the competition, leaving the players’ participation in the clash well divided. There is the possibility, for example, that Cássio has been placed among the reserves to face the offensive power of those who will start.

After about half an hour of training, there were some changes, but already mischaracterizing the preparation for the match. Names like Danilo Avelar and Jonathan Cafu, for example, joined the teams, but both are not part of Corinthians’ plans for the season.

The team still trains one more time before facing Santo André, when it will be possible to define once and for all the starting lineup for the match. Willian, who underwent cargo control this Friday, is likely to be embezzled.

