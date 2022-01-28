System for consulting ‘forgotten’ money in banks will only be available again on the 14th, informs BC | Economy

The system that allows the consultation of amounts owed by banks to individuals and companies will only work again on February 14, the Central Bank informed in a note released this Thursday (26). Requests for transfers of amounts that may be available can be scheduled from March 7th.

The tool went live on Monday, but on Tuesday the system did not support the large number of accesses, and the Central Bank took the site off the air (video below).

Central Bank suspends consultation system for ‘forgotten’ money in banks

According to the BC, there was much higher demand than expected, and the institution is “investing heavily” in expanding its service capacity.

“The BC informs that, as of 02/14/2022, the citizen will be able to check if he has any amount receivable. If so, he will be immediately informed of the date on which he can request the transfer of funds to his account. These requests transfers can be scheduled from 03/07/2022, on the date informed by the system”, says the BC in a note.

Also according to the BC, citizens should not worry about any resources they have to receive.

“There is no risk of prescription or loss of these resources, which will remain kept by financial institutions waiting for their owners”, informed the Central Bank.

In the note, the BC warns of coup attempts.

“The BC does not contact citizens. Any information on amounts receivable can only be obtained from 02/14/2022. The request for redemption in the SVR will be made using a username and password and the funds will be transferred directly from financial institutions to citizens, who must not make any prior deposit to any person or institution”, says text.

BC creates a system for customers to know if they have money held in the bank

The service allows people and companies to check if they have amounts receivable from financial institutions of which they have already been clients. These amounts are, for example, deposits not withdrawn after account closure.

When in operation, the service could be accessed from the “Amounts Receivable” tab in the Central Bank’s Registrato system.

According to the BC, in this first phase of the service, there are about R$ 3.9 billion in values ​​to be returned to 24 million individuals and companies. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and unsolicited resources relating to terminated consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. The rest of the amounts will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

Also according to the BC, despite the instability in the system, 79,000 citizens managed to access the system between Monday and Tuesday, when the site was still live, and complete 8,500 return requests.