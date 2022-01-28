Technical inspection analyzes whether oil slicks on beaches in Ceará are the same that hit the Northeast in 2019 | Ceará

At oil slicks that have already appeared in at least 12 points along the coast of Ceará, in 2022, they will undergo a technical investigation, this Friday (28), to assess whether the material is the same found on the beaches of the Northeast in 2019. See material found at broken Canoe Aracati beach, in the video above.

The work will be carried out by professors from the Institute of Marine Sciences (Labomar) of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and the State University of Ceará (Uece), according to the Ceará Environment Secretariat (Sema).

The substance was first seen on Canoa Quebrada beach in Aracati, but later it was also found on the following beaches:

Do Futuro, Sabiaguaba and Abreulândia, in Fortaleza

Quixaba, Cumbe and Majorlândia, in Aracati;

Prainha, Iguape and Porto das Dunas, in Aquiraz;

Canto da Barra, in Fortim;

Prainha do Canto Verde, in Beberibe.

The professor and researcher at Labomar, Rivelino Cavalcante, has been coordinating a project that has been active on the coast of Ceará for two years, when a substance, hitherto unknown, was initially spotted on the beaches of the Northeast.

“I coordinate a project that evaluates these spots and their impact on the entire coast of Ceará. We spent 2020 and 2021 touring the state from end to end and we still find remnants of materials, probably from 2019 or that arrived little by little. We also analyzed the beach sand to see if this material is releasing a lot of oil hydrocarbons and, therefore, contaminating the beaches”, explains the coordinator of the Labomar project, who will evaluate the material.

Sema said that it will remain attentive, in order to anticipate any necessary action to, as far as possible, seek to control the occurrence of spots, the mapping and understanding of these polluting sources.

With the work carried out two years ago, the researchers obtained the expertise to assess whether the materials that emerged later are the same as in 2019. He informed that in addition to the material itself, this Friday, the water and sand of the beach will also be evaluated.

“We are going to evaluate the chemical profile of this material and compare it with the material from 2019 and all those that we have during these two years”, adds the professor.

Rivelino explained that visually the material appears to be old, due to the physical characteristics presented in the latest records, but there are issues that the researchers do not rule out. “There is one thing that is puzzling him, he [o material recente] it is coming from the same direction that the material from 2019 came from, that is, from the east”, reveals the researcher.

“It has the same behavior as a new material. The most likely hypothesis is that it is older, but this behavior is from new releases. Or else, this location is concentrating in another location that is not on the platform of the state of Ceará and, with this event, it has been transported from east to west”, adds the professor.

With the appearance of the material, Semace notified 20 Secretaries of the Environment of the municipalities along the Coastal Line of Ceará and the focal points of the Ceará Coastal and Marine Planning (PCM) project, asking for attention to monitor such occurrences, requesting a diagnosis of the beaches and guidance on cleaning the affected areas.

Appearances of substances

1 of 2 Substance located in 2021 at Praia de Caetanos, in Amontada, interior of Ceará. — Photo: Rivelino Cavalcante/Labomar-UFC/Reproduction Substance located in 2021 at Praia de Caetanos, in Amontada, interior of Ceará. — Photo: Rivelino Cavalcante/Labomar-UFC/Reproduction

Professor Rivelino Cavalcante also informed that the researchers have been searching an extensive stretch of coastline in Ceará since the first appearances of the substances. “We identified from the mouth of the Jaguaribe River to Canoa Quebrada, which was where it first appeared in 2019 and now as well”, comments the researcher.

He also reveals that the 2019 material is still found with some frequency in Ceará, especially trapped in the rocks. “We find them in Jericoacoara, in Caetanos, in Canoa Quebrada”, points out the professor.

2 of 2 Material found in 2021 at Praia da Taíba, in São Gonçalo do Amarante, in Greater Fortaleza. — Photo: Rivelino Cavalcante/Labomar-UFC/Reproduction Material found in 2021 at Praia da Taíba, in São Gonçalo do Amarante, in Greater Fortaleza. — Photo: Rivelino Cavalcante/Labomar-UFC/Reproduction

Cleaning and awareness

Sema informed that, through the State Environment Superintendence (Semace), the Apodi Cement Company will receive the amount of oil and sand that will be removed for cleaning the beaches.

The state agency also said that it is organizing a virtual meeting for Monday (31), with all institutions involved in the fight against stains: municipalities, the Brazilian Navy, NGOs, universities, fishermen, environmental police, among others, to plan actions. articulated.