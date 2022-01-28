Tension between Russia and Ukraine will make fuel more expensive – News

the recent Worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine put the global fuel market on alert and is already reflected in oil prices on the international market. The scenario tends to result in new adjustments in gasoline and diesel prices at Brazilian gas stations over the next few days.

This Thursday (27), the uncertainties surrounding Russia, the second largest oil producer in the world, raised the price of a barrel of Brent, taken as a reference for the global value of the fuel, which exceeded R$ 485 (US$ 90) for the first time in seven and a half years. In January alone, fossil fuel accumulates a rise of 15%.

Joaquim Racy, economist and professor of international politics at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, says that the first impact of the crisis, already shown by the indicators, is precisely related to the prices of oil, energy and gas.

“This is already happening, and if an escalation eventually occurs [das tensões], will get worse. […] In addition to the price, there is a chance of shortages, which can have inevitable consequences for the whole world”, says Racy, citing the dependence that some countries have on resources exported by Russia.

The reflection of the movement should reflect the increase in fuel prices in Brazil, since one of the criteria adopted by Petrobras to define the values ​​charged at the refineries is precisely the price of oil in the international market. Questioned by R7, the state-owned company stated that it “does not anticipate information on readjustments, which are announced about 24 hours before they come into force”.

It is worth remembering that vehicle fuel prices have were the main inflation villains in 2021, with a 49% increase between January and December. The highlights came from ethanol (+62.2%), gasoline (+47.5%) and diesel (+46%), according to data from the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), from the IBGE ( Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Despite noting that the conflicts bring “serious consequences” to Brazil, Racy notes that the eventual rapprochement between President Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin can minimize the geopolitical impact of the crisis on Brazilian trade relations. “It is said that Brazil can do well by changing the axis of its foreign policy”, highlights the economist.