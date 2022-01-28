Termination of the 40% FGTS fine and unemployment insurance

Recently, a theme has emerged that has made workers apprehensive. It is about the possibility of ending the fine of 40% of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) and the unemployment insurance.

The repercussion occurred after the publication of a study commissioned by the Ministry of Economy to the GEAT (Group of High Studies of Work), formed by economists, jurists and academics.

Among its latest research, the group highlighted the alteration of some aspects of the labor legislation, proposing a small reform. It is worth mentioning that the economic team itself has no interest in applying such changes.

Minor reform in labor legislation

As mentioned, one of the main points of this small reform would be the end of the 40% fine of the Guarantee Fund, as well as the end of the unemployment insurance. The new rule would transfer workers’ right resources to the Federal Government.

In this way, the government would have to allocate the entire amount to the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalho (FAT), which in turn would make monthly deposits in the accounts of the Workers’ Guarantee Fund.

The respective amount credited by the government would be 16% of the monthly salary paid to the worker who receives up to one and a half national minimum wages. The amount would be deposited over a period of 30 months, with workers having the right to two monthly deposits in their FGTS.

The redemptions would count on the 16% deposited by the government and plus the 8% that are already deposited normally by employers. In this sense, after 30 months, the expectation is that workers will have reached the value of at least 7.2 minimum wages in the accounts of the FGTS.

Upon reaching this value, the government would stop making 16% deposits. In addition, the 7.2 minimum wages that workers would have in the Guarantee Fund accounts would undergo monetary correction according to the rates practiced by the government.

The objective for this would be to increase the income of workers who receive up to a salary and a half. Thus, if the worker was fired, he could withdraw a monthly amount equivalent to a salary he received while he was employed.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that workers who reached 12 minimum wages deposited in the Guarantee Fund accounts could withdraw the 8% that the employer deposited in the accounts monthly. In this case, the worker would already have a good financial reserve in the FGTS.

However, the downside is that the measure would only benefit low-income workers who receive up to a salary and a half. Therefore, those with higher salaries could lose their rights in the face of possible dismissal.

Discussions about the changes

For the authors of the proposal, the changes would bring greater dynamism to the Brazilian economy, discouraging layoffs and also preserving resources for employers to invest in employee training.

However, union representatives and experts in the field of labor law, point out that the possible end of unemployment insurance or the 40% fine can bring greater insecurity to workers, especially in the face of termination.

In addition, the respective withdrawal permissions from the deposits of the FGTS carried out by employers after workers have reached 12 minimum wages, could sharply reduce the Guarantee Fund balance, since the entire balance would be available for redemption.