The biggest problem in São Paulo is called Rogério Ceni, says RMP

São Paulo plays its first game of the season today (27), at 21:30, against Guarani, in Campinas, with the expectation of starting the year 2022 better than the end of 2021, when the club fought against relegation in the Championship. Brazilian, even after having won the São Paulo title. But Renato Maurício Prado does not have great expectations for the year of the tricolor fan.

At the UOL News SportRenato says that São Paulo’s biggest problem is the presence of Rogério Ceni as a coach, emphasizing that he does not consider him a good coach, has difficulties in relating with athletes and that he continues to ask for reinforcements, although he has options to assemble a good team .

“I think São Paulo, his biggest problem is Rogério Ceni. Sorry for the tricolors, but for me this is my opinion, I think he is very weak as a coach, I think he has problems in the relationship with the players and for me it will continue to be São Paulo’s biggest problem, it will be Ceni itself”, says the journalist.

“Regarding reinforcements, I am guided by the opinion of Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi, who are responsible for Posse de Bola here, Rogério Ceni is complaining with a full belly, he has already received good reinforcements, so what should he do? now it’s time to assemble the team. Does he want a selection in a broken team like São Paulo is nowadays? It’s impressive”, he adds.

Renato cites the fact that São Paulo is also a club that comes from financial problems and keeps making signings, in the same way as Corinthians, even with the history of clubs that adopted this attitude and paid dearly later.

“Flamengo shows the way of the stones, Palmeiras also has a balanced management, until Grêmio, which fell, and then, for example, Corinthians, which is also broke, hires, hires and hires, São Paulo is now starting to People, it’s impressive, it looks like they didn’t see what happened with Cruzeiro, it’s a very dangerous path, I don’t have faith in São Paulo this year”, he concludes.