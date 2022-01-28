The ‘creepy’ spinning object found in the Milky Way by Australian scientists

2022-01-28

This image shows the Milky Way as viewed from Earth. The star icon shows the position of the mysterious repeating transient.

Credit, ICRAR/Curtin

photo caption,

One image shows the Milky Way as seen from Earth, with a star icon showing the position of the mysterious object.

Australian scientists say they have discovered an unknown spinning object in the Milky Way – and claim it is unlike anything seen before.

The object — first discovered by a college student — has been observed releasing a massive burst of energy for a full minute every 18 minutes.

Objects that pulse energy in the universe are often discovered. But scientists say something that “stays on” for a minute is very unusual.

The object was first discovered by Curtin University Honors student Tyrone O’Doherty in an outback region of Western Australia known as the Murchison Widefield Array, using a telescope and a new technique he developed.

