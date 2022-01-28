The Economist: Energy as Putin’s Weapon – International

Every four years, the European Network of Operators of Gas Transmission Systems is obliged to carry out a simulation of catastrophic scenarios. In the most recent exercise of its kind, last year, company technicians put disaster after disaster together in a simulation and concluded that “the European gas infrastructure offers enough flexibility to guarantee the supply of gas to the member countries of the European Union”. Encouraging words.

But the gas system’s managers failed to take into account the specter that now haunts Europe. What would happen if Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine again, and the West reacted with sanctions against Russia, to which Putin would respond by closing all the pipelines that carry Russian gas to the West?

Common sense has long held that a complete interruption of gas coming from Russia, which accounts for about a third of the gas consumed in Europe, would be unthinkable. Thane Gustafson, author of the book Klimat, a thoughtful analysis of Russian energy, notes that even at the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union did not suspend the export of gas. And during Russia’s most intense dispute with Ukraine over gas in 2009, only gas sent to Ukrainian territory was affected, and then only briefly. But an interruption in supply is no longer unthinkable. Now Gustafson says: “I don’t consider it unlikely that Putin will, in fact, turn off the gas tap because of Ukraine.”

Losses

Unlike his Soviet predecessors, the Russian president can bear the cost of a brief energy shock. Jaime Concha, from Energy Intelligence, which publishes industry information, did the math. Without taking into account the fines (for breach of contract, for example) and based on the average daily price observed in 2021, he calculates that a total interruption of gas supplied to Europe would cost Gazprom between US$203 million and US$ 228 million a day in lost revenue. Thus, if such an embargo lasted three months (Putin’s power of influence diminishes in the spring, when demand for gas becomes only 60% of that observed in January), the losses would reach approximately US$ 20 billion.

Such a loss would be devastating for the fragile Soviet economy, which relied heavily on money made from selling gas to the West. But today the Russia it has approximately $600 billion in reserves at its central bank and could easily withstand such a blow. And Russia could even gain a financial advantage, at least in the short term. The mere threat of invading Ukraine has already driven up the prices of gas and oil (the latter accounts for most of Russia’s revenue from its energy resources, not gas).

In the absence of war, JPMorgan Chase bank predicts that higher prices will lead Gazprom to more than $90 billion in operating profit this year, up from $20 billion in 2019.

If Russia does indeed use its gas as a weapon, what will be the damage for the West? If the outage is limited to gas sent through Ukrainian territory, as was the case in 2009, the rest of Europe would not have much of a problem. By the way, Gazprom has already reduced the flow of gas arriving via Ukraine. Citigroup bank estimates this to be half the level seen last year, and a quarter of the 2019 level.

total interruption

And what about the possible nightmare of the total interruption of gas supplies to Europe at the behest of Putin? Some supply issues would be likely, which is not surprising. The most affected regions would likely be Slovakia, Austria and parts of Italy, according to David Victor of the University of California. Of the large European countries, the Germany is the most vulnerable. Due to climate change-driven policies, predicting the closure of coal plants and the ill-advised decision to prematurely close its nuclear plants in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan, Germany is more dependent on natural gas than it needs to be. The country is Europe’s biggest gas consumer, depending on it for around a quarter of its total energy consumption, and with Russia supplying more than half of Germany’s gas imports.

American and European diplomats are racing to secure greater production of liquefied natural gas, which would be transported to Europe by major US and Qatari companies, but this is political theater. Michael Stoppard of research firm IHS Markit calculates that there is little idle production capacity outside Russia and the “quick response supply” available in the US could not help Europe much as “its export facilities are already operating at full capacity.” ”.

The good news is that Europe’s energy system is more resilient than it was during the 2009 crisis. Andreas Goldthau of the University of Erfurt in Potsdam highlights some useful changes. Pro-competitive measures (such as the banning of “destination clauses”, vetoing the resale of gas) weakened Gazprom’s control. A dense network of gas interconnectors connects the system to previously isolated countries.

Another source of relief is liquefied natural gas (LNG). Heavy investments in gas conversion facilities throughout the Europe mean that the region has a lot of idle capacity. Citigroup estimates that, with the historic rate and utilization of these facilities at 50% of capacity or less, in theory, the region could absorb enough volume to replace nearly two-thirds of Russian gas imports.

Thus, the bottleneck would not be in the reconversion capacity, but in the available supply of LNG. As it takes time to expand production and export capacity, Europe’s best hope would be to seize existing LNG cargoes originally destined elsewhere.

China

During the recent energy crisis, one investor points out that when prices in Europe tripled between October and December, “a fleet loaded with LNG” left for Europe, with its cargo diverted from Asia. This gas inflow offset a decline in Russian gas imports. Rumors in the market indicate that a new fleet is on the way.

Energy companies owned by the Chinese government, with an eye on the quick profit brought by the high price of gas in Europe, intend to sell dozens of LNG cargoes. Consultant Massimo Di Odoardo, from the firm Wood Mackenzie, adds that as the journey from the US to Europe is shorter than the one to Asia, freighters loaded with LNG can complete more voyages, increasing the capacity of export to Europe. Taking all factors into account, he believes the additional LNG could make up for 15% of the shortage resulting from an interruption in supplies from Russia.

Another source of resilience is the volume of gas stored. Last year’s bitter winter, coupled with Gazprom’s reluctance to fill the storage facilities under its control in Europe, left gas inventories below the five-year average. Still, research firm Rystadn reckons that if normal weather conditions hold this winter, the spring gas stockpile would be enough to make up for two months of lost Russian supplies. Some analysts believe the surplus could even cover four months of disruption, but a prolonged cold front could quickly reduce that margin.

Stocks

Europe also has a secret weapon. Di Odoardo highlights the huge and little talked about stocks of “reserve gas”. For technical and safety reasons, regulators insist that storage units such as salt caves and aquifers conserve a vast volume of gas that is not usually available to the market.

Wood Mackenzie analysts estimate that a tenth of these reserves could be used without problems. With the permission of regulators, which can happen in the face of war, such a volume could offset more than a month’s worth of Russian imports.

Stoppard’s explanation helps to simplify things. Russian gas exports to Europe currently correspond to around 230 million cubic meters per day (m3/d). He calculates that the excess reconversion capacity would offset around 50 million m3/d. The reinforcement of coal and nuclear power plants, coming for example from the reactivation of retired facilities or the increase in the load of underutilized facilities, could provide the equivalent of another 40 million m3/d.

With that, there would still be a need to replace 140 million m3/d. He calculates that, if weather conditions remain normal, the volume of gas stored (not including reserves) would cover the remaining 140 million m3/d for about four and a half months. “What we have is more a price crisis, not a physical supply crisis”, he concludes.

Cost

In short, Europe will suffer if Russia cuts off gas supplies, but that is a price that will be felt mostly in the pocket, without as much physical suffering. According to the forecast by Jonathan Elkind, from Columbia University, this cost will be exacerbated, because “Europe is not entering a crisis from a calm market, but from a market that is already on edge”.

Mainland energy markets have just experienced a price shock. in early winter, and the price outlook for all energy commodities is bleak. Bank JPMorgan Chase predicts that even without a cut in gas supplies from Russia, Europe will spend about $1 trillion on energy this year, up from the $500 billion it spent in 2019.

If the region is forced to consume gas from its inventories to survive an interruption in Russian supplies, it would need to spend even more during the summer to urgently replenish its reserves to avoid an energy crisis the following winter.

This is an unpleasant prospect. But in the long run, Russia would end up paying an even higher price. An industry source points out that Gazprom would likely face “heavy” commercial consequences, from fines to be paid to consumers to an interruption in the flow of dollars into Russia to pay contracts.

Gazprom would have a hard time closing any long-term supply deals to Europe after such a display of aggressive unpredictability. And the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, so defended by Putin, would lose its raison d’être. A shutdown could even convince China, now wary of importing more Russian gas, that its longstanding concerns about the Russians’ reliability are well-founded.

As David Victor argues, such a brazen use of energy as a weapon would likely lead Europe to do much harder to break its dependence on Russian gas imports “not so much out of insecurity, but because it knows that it is this revenue that funds the bad behavior of the Russians.” Gustafson explains it in other terms: “If Putin’s plan was to destroy Gazprom’s business in Europe, he couldn’t have done better.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL

