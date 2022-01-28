‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Karol Conká reveals commonalities with Motoqueira | 2022

The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil debuted full of magic in musical performances last Sunday, 23/1. And, of course, the fantasies left in the air that question that doesn’t want to shut up: “Who are you?” There was no shortage of guesses from the judges to try to unravel who are the famous behind the characters.
Guest judge of the first episode, Sorocaba shot that the Biker is Karol Conká. Will be? 👀
Biker performs at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
Our team of detectives went after the singer and former BBB 21 participant, who revealed some commonalities with Motoqueira, exclusively for Gshow.
“If you stop to look, some characteristics there have to do with me, see? For example, the adventurous, sassy side, the physical type, the hair. I wore pink hair for a long time, and this Mohawk style is something that I like it a lot. Is it me?”
Karol Conká commented on a hunch about The Masked Singer Brasil costume – Photo: Reproduction of Instagram
So, do you agree? To conclude, for the time being, our investigation, Karol Conká remains a mystery:
“Did you see any other characteristics that have to do with me? Could it be that, besides being a dump truck, I’m a biker?”
Check out Motoqueira’s complete presentation, all the character’s tips and capriche in your bets! ⬇⬇⬇
Biker sings ‘Born To Be Wild’
Check out Motorcycle Tips
Watch the season two premiere! 🎬
Flay’s pink top is back? 😅 In “Diário de Bordo”, Jeska Grecco and Leandro Neko comment on the ruffles of the first party of the leader of “BBB 22”; listen now!
On the podcast “Donos da Razão”, Foquinha and André Brandt welcome Alana Azevedo, the CEO of “Globe”, to comment on “BBB 22”; listen now!