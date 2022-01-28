‘The More Life, the Better!’: Daniel will shock by blaming Celina for Guilherme’s mistake | come around

Of course, the snake will soon try to defend itself: “No! It wasn’t me!” But Daniel will take care of the interpretation and will say with the greatest voice in the world:

1 of 3 Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) says that Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) put the bug in Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) bag – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) says that Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) put the bug in Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) bag – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

The wiretapping that Guilherme (Mateus Solano) put in Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) bag is still causing the biggest fuss! In “The More Life, the Better!“, because of the investigative plan, the doctor ended up discovering that the woman had an affair with Baby (Vladimir Brichta). But after much conversation and explanations from the former model, the couple decided to give love another chance.

▶ Remember when Bill spied on Rose with the wire:

Baby and Rose talk about the past

▶ And Rose’s explanation:

Rose surprises Guilherme by telling about her story with Neném

However, if it depends on Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), this marriage is in contact! That’s because, after all the annoyance, Guilherme asked his mother to remove the wire from Rose’s purse, after all, the former model cannot even dream that she was being spied on by her own husband. But the psychoanalyst took advantage of the request to do just the opposite:

She didn’t take the bug out of her bag and hoped Rose would find it!

And that’s what happens! In the next chapters of the novel, Rose will be furious when she finds the wiretap and will go to the mansion’s kitchen to tell Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) and Celina that Guilherme was trying to spy on her. But for the general good of the nation, or rather his son’s marriage, Daniel will resolve to lie:

“It wasn’t Guilherme who did it, Rose. It was Celina.”

Can you imagine Celina’s face when accused by her own husband??? 😯😯😯

2 of 3 Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will be amazed to be accused by Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) in front of Rose (Bárbara Colen) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will be stunned to be accused by Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) in front of Rose (Bárbara Colen) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Of course, the snake will soon try to defend itself: “No! It wasn’t me!” But Daniel will do his best to interpret it and say with the greatest conviction in the world:

“It’s no use lying anymore. Rose found out everything!”

Knowing her mother-in-law well, Rose will believe Daniel:

“You are a disgrace to women, Celina. You have no character. You are a horrible person!”

And more: the former model will promise not to leave this story cheap.

3 of 3 Rose (Bárbara Colen) will promise to settle accounts with Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Rose (Bárbara Colen) will promise to settle accounts with Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

What will happen???

👉 Keep an eye on the summary of the week to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!