‘The More Life, the Better!’: Tuninha will fear for Paula’s life and will make a desperate request to Neném | come around

Everyone scratches when rubbing Paula’s cream

Completely speechless, Paula vents to Tuninha (Jussara Freire) and calls her “mother”. But soon after, she goes back to acting in a hostile way and leaves the house, completely disoriented.

Worried about Paula, Tuninha will go to Neném’s (Vladimir Brichta) house to ask for the player’s help:

“I think Paula is going to screw up tonight.”

Tuninha will explain this story better, but first, she will tell the whole story involving the two:

“Paula is my daughter. It’s our secret.”

The housekeeper will open her heart to the ace and tell her about her past:

⏳ Tuninha and Paula lived in the interior of Goiás.

⏳ Paula helped Tuninha in a tavern, serving customers’ tables

⏳ The men who frequented the bar always messed with Paula

⏳ Paula defended herself from harassment, but Tuninha scolded her daughter for fear of losing her job

Baby hears the story and dies of pity for Paula. “I know I was wrong, but I was ignorant, I was raised that way. And we were very hungry”, explains Tuninha.

And the story doesn’t end there:

⏳ When she got older, Paula ran away from the city and left her mother

⏳ Years later, Tuninha found her daughter in Rio. Married to a rich and well-to-do man

⏳ Tuninha asked her daughter for forgiveness and asked to live by her side so she could accompany Ingrid’s growth

⏳ Paula allowed it, but with one condition: no one could know that Tuninha is her mother

Iimpacted by this story? 😢😢😢

Baby will be impacted by the whole story and, especially, by everything Paula has been through. After telling about her past, Tuninha will make an appeal:

“I’m scared, Baby. Paula isn’t doing well. I’m scared of what she might do! And you’re the only person who can help her.”

What will happen to Paula?

