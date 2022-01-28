‘The More Life, the Better!’: Tuninha will fear for Paula’s life and will make a desperate request to Neném | come around

▶ Review what happened at the launch of Terrare-Passion:
Everyone scratches when rubbing Paula’s cream
Completely speechless, Paula vents to Tuninha (Jussara Freire) and calls her “mother”. But soon after, she goes back to acting in a hostile way and leaves the house, completely disoriented.
Worried about Paula, Tuninha will go to Neném’s (Vladimir Brichta) house to ask for the player’s help:
“I think Paula is going to screw up tonight.”
Tuninha (Jussara Freire) will tell Neném (Vladimir Brichta) that she is Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) mother – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Tuninha will explain this story better, but first, she will tell the whole story involving the two:
“Paula is my daughter. It’s our secret.”
The housekeeper will open her heart to the ace and tell her about her past:
⏳ Tuninha and Paula lived in the interior of Goiás.
⏳ Paula helped Tuninha in a tavern, serving customers’ tables
⏳ The men who frequented the bar always messed with Paula
⏳ Paula defended herself from harassment, but Tuninha scolded her daughter for fear of losing her job
Baby hears the story and dies of pity for Paula. “I know I was wrong, but I was ignorant, I was raised that way. And we were very hungry”, explains Tuninha.
And the story doesn’t end there:
⏳ When she got older, Paula ran away from the city and left her mother
⏳ Years later, Tuninha found her daughter in Rio. Married to a rich and well-to-do man
⏳ Tuninha asked her daughter for forgiveness and asked to live by her side so she could accompany Ingrid’s growth
⏳ Paula allowed it, but with one condition: no one could know that Tuninha is her mother
Iimpacted by this story? 😢😢😢
Baby (Vladimir Brichta) will receive a desperate request from Tuninha (Jussara Freire) to help Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Baby will be impacted by the whole story and, especially, by everything Paula has been through. After telling about her past, Tuninha will make an appeal:
“I’m scared, Baby. Paula isn’t doing well. I’m scared of what she might do! And you’re the only person who can help her.”
What will happen to Paula?
28 Jan
Friday
Guilherme tells Celina that she will have to leave the house. Paula sees Death, but is not intimidated. Conrado demands that Roni not discard the partnership between the two when he gets out of jail. Flavia kisses Murilo to provoke Gabriel, not seeing that Ingrid was also looking. Head and Bianca kiss. Ingrid has a bad feeling about her mother. Baby sees Paula on the edge of the terrace and runs to meet her. Paula is startled by the lightning that falls near the Terrare tower. Baby saves Paula from an accident.
