Tiago Abravanel exposes shocking fact about his friendship with Naiara Azevedo

Many people who entered BBB 2022 are meeting each other for the first time, but this is not the case for Tiago Abravanel and Naiara Azevedo. The famous was talking to Natalia and exposed that their relationship is deeper than they can imagine.

Tiago began by confessing that he was afraid of meeting the singer on the Globo reality show, due to the difference in personality of the two:

“I have a relationship with Naiara out there and I was terrified of finding her here. We are very close in the sense of liking each other a lot, loving each other a lot; but there are very different behaviors and thoughts. The most fascinating thing here is meeting people”.

Finally, Silvio Santos’ grandson said that he has personal information about Naiara, as the artist has about him:

“I already had some information about her made me afraid of how I was going to deal with this information that I already had and that she already has about me and not mix it up. Although we are very friendly abroad, we are living a game and a new situation. Outside, if I get mad at Naiara, I can leave. Not here”.

BBB 2022: Naiara complains about loneliness and takes impactful lesson from Tiago

The performer of the hit 50 Reais was very shaken after being nominated for the first wall and even thought about giving up the program. When complaining about loneliness and emotional weakness, he received a great life lesson from Tiago.

Reflecting on her own personal trajectory, Naiara said: “As I’m a person who doesn’t accept help from anyone, I thought I was strong… I thought I was f*da”.

Abravanel retorted her friend, advising her on putting herself first: “You continue to be; but you are a person who also gets hurt, who also misses, who also feels fear”.

Naiara Azevedo said that she feels alone, the famous person advised her to open up, and she pondered: “Generally, those who close themselves off like that, thinking they can handle everything, rarely give themselves the opportunity to”.

Tiago Abravanel, finally, advised the countryman to put the brakes on her artistic career and prioritize herself: “To do this is to feel more and more empty. Do 90 shows a month… Not having time to call me and [falar]: ‘Friend, I’m going to sleep at your house this week. I canceled my schedule. I want to do therapy. I want to make new friends’”.

