Tiago Abravanel is the second leader of the edition

Pedro Scooby and Tiago Abravanel won the second race of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In consensus, the two decided that James will be the new leader and Scooby is immune.

“What an incredible performance, congratulations!”, praised Tadeu Schmidt. The brothers were faster and won a dispute that involved four pairs, the two most agile in each bracket: Arthur and Douglas, Laís and Eslovênia, Pedro and Tiago and Linn and Jade.

The two celebrated the victory a lot and, when deciding who would take the lead, Tiago asked his fellow racer for the title.

Since they both have immunity, can it be me? Tiago Abravanel

“Of course, brother, you’re crazy! Just one thing, I’m going to sleep in the bed with you”, exclaimed the surfer.

Douglas Silva, the first leader of the edition, placed the almighty necklace around Tiago’s neck. In his VIP, Abravanel placed Arthur Aguiar, Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva, Linn da Quebrada and Jade Picon.

Divided into pairs, the participants had to assemble a sandwich according to the template displayed on the screen. The first player should pick up an item from the bakery and take it to the other side to fit it on an assembly table. If the piece didn’t fit, you had to go back to the bakery, where your date was. The other player should take another piece and try to fit it into the assembly table.

Each player could only walk the beam with one piece at a time. The relay could not be done on the course. If the ingredient dropped, it was necessary to go back and retrace the route. The duo that completed the montage should press the button. The duo that made the assembly in the least time won. The top two pairs from each bracket advanced to the final, where the fastest pair won.