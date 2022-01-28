Tiago Abravanel wins Proof of the BBB 22 Leader; Scooby gets special power · TV News

Played in doubles, the BBB 22 Leader’s Test this Thursday (27) was won by Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby. After a decision by the two, the actor took the lead and the surfer won immunity. This week, the winners of the activity will be able to nominate people to the wall, but the participants will only know this shortly before the formation of the hot seat, on Sunday (30).

Before the activity began, Tadeu Schmidt asked Douglas Silva to exercise his last power as leader and veto three of tonight’s race. The actor chose Rodrigo Mussi, Eliezer Netto and Bárbara Heck.

Subsequently, the other 16 participants were divided into pairs: Douglas and Arthur Aguiar; Vinicius Fernandes and Paulo André; Slovenia Marques and Laís Caldas; Natalia Deodato and Lucas Bissoli; Maria and Brunna Gonçalves; Jessilane Alves and Naiara Azevedo; Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada; Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby.

The Leader’s Trial involved agility and luck. The eight pairs were divided into two groups with four teams each; the top two from each group qualified for a final. See the explanation of the activity:

You must assemble a sandwich according to the template on the screen. The first player must take the ingredient from the bakery, climb the ladder, walk along the beam, go down the ladder on the other side and fit the piece to the assembly table. And go back to the bakery by the beam so your partner can take a new ingredient. If the piece does not fit, the game must bring it back to the bakery area, always following the beam. Then it will be your partner’s turn to try to fit the correct piece.

In the first group, Arthur/Douglas and Laís/Slovenia defeated Vyni/Paulo and Lucas/Natália to secure a spot in the final stage. The second group had Tiago/Scooby and Linn/Jade as winners against Maria/Brunna and Jessi/Naiara. In the decision, the winners were Tiago and Scooby.

👑 Leader Trial #BBB22:

Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby are the winners of the Leader’s Test.#RedeBBBpic.twitter.com/Cv0J59kAe6 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) January 28, 2022

Xepa and VIP

After Tiago and Scooby reached an agreement for the actor to take the lead, Silvio Santos’ grandson had to distribute five Xepa and VIP bracelets. He chose his tasting partner, Douglas Silva, Arthur Aguiar, Linn and Jade for the most privileged part of the house.

See below for the dynamics of the week:

And let’s check out how the dynamics of the week will be? Connect!#RedeBBB#BBB22pic.twitter.com/xi21k0A7N1 — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) January 28, 2022

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#65 – The BBB 22 went wrong or is it still salvageable?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: