Tiago and Arthur combine Rodrigo’s nomination to the wall

Arthur Aguiar is already reacting to Rodrigo’s provocations at the house of “BBB 22”. The commercial manager has been badmouthing the actor for more than a day, and Arthur believes he will try to pull him to the wall.

For Mayra Cardi’s husband, Rodrigo is trying to convince other participants to vote for him on the wall of the week.

“As I hit him head on with ideas, and especially when there are other people, it’s bothering me. And that’s why he gave me the snake, understand?”, Arthur told his professional colleague Tiago Abravanel, in a conversation at living room in the afternoon.

“But if I win the leader, I’ll nominate him”, he threatened, referring to the leader’s test that takes place between today and tomorrow.

Tiago replied that Arthur would not be the only one to nominate Rodrigo for the wall. For Silvio Santos’ grandson, Douglas would also put the popcorn on the straight, and Tiago himself is considering walling it up.

After telling him that Rodrigo is planning to put him on the wall based on votes from the house, Arthur asked Tiago to give him immunity if he is the angel of the week. Abravanel agreed.