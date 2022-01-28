TIM Brasil launches store in the metaverse and receives criticism on the web

After a soft opening at the end of last year, operator TIM is officially launching this Thursday (27th) its first concept store in Rio de Janeiro, defined by the company as a modern, inviting and cozy space “planned for the home office, with a reserved office and a special place for four-legged children”. The first in a series, the flagship store is located at Barra Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro.

But the new store will not be limited to physical space and is intended to be a new experience for customers, according to the operator. The space full of technological innovations was replicated in the virtual world. In other words, the entire point of sale was transferred to the metaverse by the MetaMundi agency. The result can be followed by customers within the platform Cryptovoxelscreated for this purpose. click here to visit the space via the browser.

According to the Director of E-Commerce & Remote Channels at TIM Brasil, Bruno Vasconcellos, when building a virtual copy of the store, the idea is “to make our customers already accustomed to the metaverse world and associate the new reality with the brand TIM.” For him, MetaLoja is the gateway to omnichannel and all-in-one concepts.

How is Tim’s MetaLoja?

Source: TIM/Disclosure.Source: TIM

Available in the physical store itself, the “Espaço Metaverso” is intended for a better environment for customers with the new universe. At first, this space is divided into two parts: on the first floor, the virtual edition tries to simulate the physical version of the store at Barra Shopping. On the second floor, accessed by a teleport machine, the user can visit a gamer space, with new products from TIM and its partners.

The expectation is that, still in the first quarter of this year, an arena of virtual events of music and entertainment shows will be launched. TIM also promises to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the 5G theme.

reviews on the internet

While the company is firmly betting on the future of the metaverse, the action ended up earning some criticism on the internet. As the appearance of the virtual store has lagged graphics and even some stretched images, part of the public was left with a foot behind the experience.

Check out some reactions involving the new TIM virtual store:

I don’t think there is any antialiasing in the metaverse. All images I see with the concept are always jagged https://t.co/fmwGPsUGRF — Matthew Mognon ???? (@supermognon) January 27, 2022