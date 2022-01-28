TIM opens its first store in the metaverse and becomes a joke on the internet | Technology

Disclosure / TIM TIM store at Metaverso Cripvoxels

TIM opened this Thursday (27) its first store in the metaverse. The unit is hosted on the Cryptovoxels platform and replicates a physical store located in Rio de Janeiro.

The digital unit, present only in the metaverse, is divided into two parts: the store itself and a gamer space, where customers can try TIM and its partners’ products. The brand also announced that it will launch 5G-themed NFTs.

Disclosure / TIM TIM store at Metaverso Cripvoxels

“We are very happy to be able to say that our ‘MetaLoja’ is a project that aims to establish a presence within one of the most innovative initiatives in technology today. In addition, we will also make our customers accustomed to the metaverse world and associate the new reality with the TIM brand”, says Bruno Vasconcellos, director of e-commerce and remote channels at TIM Brasil.

The announcement of the TIM store in the metaverse was met with jokes on social networks. On Twitter, many netizens played, above all, with the simple design of the store. Check out some reactions:

Imagine entering the metaverse, still queuing and fighting with connection to enter this simulation of Roblox, to talk to a bot only for it to tell you “ah we don’t solve this here, only through the central or the app” https://t .co/wAlp8QpNd5 — Gaia ⚖️ (@terralimite) January 27, 2022

Nft and metaverse came to the world to humiliate service of artists, designers and 3D modelers not even to pay someone who knows more than 2 commands in blender to make a decent chair these guys are good https://t.co/DPYpvgycpw — Dré (@tenoriotario) January 27, 2022