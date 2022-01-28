Today’s leader’s test will be agility. Find out details!

The Fala Muka channel, from YouTube, released spoilers about the leader’s test that will take place this Thursday night (27/1) at BBB22. The dynamic will be sponsored by a cold meats and sausages brand and will require a lot of agility and balance from the participants.

In the dispute, brothers and sisters will need to assemble sandwiches with ingredients provided by the sponsor. To do this, they will need to cross walkways that will divide the “BBBs’ war camp” between a sandwich delivery counter and the place where the products used to prepare the snacks are.

The column continues to determine whether what will define the champion of the day will be the number of sandwiches assembled and delivered or if the shortest time between participants will determine the winner. Actor Douglas Silva, current leader of the house, has the power of veto and will have to leave any participant, whether from Camarote or Pipoca, out of this dynamic.

BBB22, with the presentation of Tadeu Schmidt, airs right after the 9 pm telenovela.

Watch the video with details of the proof of logo more:

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.