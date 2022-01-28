Trans people live under ‘fragile tolerance’, says researcher who accounted for 140 deaths in 2021 | Politics

“People are afraid to approach trans/transvestites. (We live) under a very fragile tolerance. We are seen as a threat”, says Bruna Benevides, a trans woman who, for the fifth year, produced a dossier on violence against this population. in the country.

The most recent edition will be delivered this Friday (28) to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), in Brasília. The next day, January 29, is National Trans Day of Visibility.

The dossier points out that, in 2021, 140 trans people were murdered in the countrybeing 135 transvestites and transsexual women, and 5 trans men and transmale people.

Like there is no official data on the topicthe research is based on information found in public agencies, non-governmental organizations, reports and reports from people close to the victims (read more at the end of the article).

For the 13th year, Brazil continued to be the country where this population is killed the mostfollowed by Mexico and the United States, according to the NGO Transgender Europe (TGEU), which reported 375 murders worldwide last year.

Youngest victim: 13 years old

The report by the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals of Brazil (Antra), of which Bruna Benevides is a member, also shows that victims die earlier and earlier.

Keron Ravach is the youngest victim in the reports of Antra, which counts the deaths of transsexuals in Brazil since 2017 – Photo: Personal archive

Keron Ravach, 13 years old, killed with clubs in Ceará, still in early 2021, became the youngest known victim in those 5 years of research at Antra.

It was also the youngest registered worldwide in 2021, by TGEU. An age well below the already short life expectancy of a trans person in Brazil, which is 35 years old.

It was only possible to know the age of 100 of the 140 murdered last year; 53% of them were between 18 and 29 years old.

many crimes reported against trans people have refinements of cruelty: there were at least 4 cases where it was set fire to the victim still aliveas happened with Roberta Nascimento da Silva, in June, in Pernambuco.

Of the 120 occurrences where there was information about how the death occurred, 47% were for firearms; 24% by melee weapon; 24% for beating, stoning, asphyxiation and/or strangulation; and 5% from other means, such as clubs, beheading and burns.

In 14 occurrences, there was an association of more than one method, such as murder and kidnapping/kidnapping and/or disappearance of the victim. And at least 5 cases where the victim had survived a previous assassination attempt.

Victims’ X-rays haven’t changed in recent years. In 2021, 81% were transvestites/black trans women. One was indigenous.

AND 78% of crimes were against transvestites and trans women sex workers, most working on the streets. no wonder, 77.5% of murders took place in public spaces.

Hence Bruna Benevides’ assessment that the cases of trans people who manage to “break the bubble” and have public recognition do not solve the problem as a whole.

“We believe that the estimate remains current that only 4% of the female trans population is in formal jobs, with the possibility of promotion and career progression”, he wrote in the Antra report.

Also according to the association, 6% are in informal activities and are underemployed. AND 90% of the population of transvestites and transgender women use prostitution as their primary source of income.

The answer lies in the cycle that involves many of these people, through expulsion from home and school, which lead to the need to support themselves despite prejudice and low schooling.

were also identified 5 murders of human rights defendersbeing 4 transvestites and trans women and 1 transmale person, all black people.

São Paulo remained the state with the highest number of deathswith 25 in 2021, followed by Bahia (13) and Rio de Janeiro (12).

For the researcher, there is no lack of visibility for the trans population, but it is necessary to change what is evidenced: an image of abjection and fear.

Bruna Benevides, author of a dossier on violence against the trans population in Brazil, says it is necessary to change the stigma that this group carries — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“We need visibility that comes out of this paradigm of pain, violence. And it’s not just taking exceptional cases, of people who did well in life. It’s a process that involves an effort of the whole society”, explains Bruna Benevides.

“In fact, trans people who are murdered, who have this profile already known, they are already seen as guilty above anything else. Regardless of what happens to them. This is what needs to be overcome”, he concludes.

The research carried out by Antra is based on reports obtained from public security agencies, organizations linked to human rights and the LGBTQIA+ population, reports and social networks: there is no official data on the trans population in the country.

This, according to Bruna, could mean an even greater number of victims than was counted in 2021 and in previous years. In 2020, there were 175, a record. “That’s why it’s not possible to say that, in reality, violence is decreasing”, he points out.

The 2021 Atlas of Violence brought data on the number of LGBTQIA+ people who passed through the health system in 2019, without specifying, due to insufficient information, the motivation for the violence suffered by them.

The survey is carried out by the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP), the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), of the Ministry of Economy, and the Jones dos Santos Neves Institute (IJSN), linked to the government of Espírito Santo.