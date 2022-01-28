Tropical storm leaves 18 dead in Mozambique – News

The death toll during the passage of Tropical Storm Ana rose to 18 in Mozambique, according to an update made by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) on Thursday morning (27).

The institution also reports that 99 people were injured. Three provinces in the country were the most affected by the passage of the tropical storm: Tete, Zambézia and Nampula.

The INGD also says that 2,756 houses were totally destroyed, twelve health units were affected and hundreds of classrooms were destroyed.

Although the storm has passed, there are families who are still unable to return to their homes, which are still flooded. To support the victims of the tropical storm, eight reception centers were created in Zambézia province and two in Tete province.

To ensure the resumption of transport on several roads, the Government of Mozambique is working to assess the technical conditions for the installation of metal bridges.

Last Wednesday (26), the body of the administrator of the city of Tete, José Maria Menderes, was found, who was dragged by the force of the waters during the passage of the tropical storm Ana.