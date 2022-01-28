TSE and WhatsApp will have a tool to denounce mass shootings in the elections

BRASILIA – After the Whatsapp have been used for mass distribution of fake news in the 2018 presidential election, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) wants to improve a tool created in partnership with the application to denounce this type of practice in the October dispute. The service worked during the 2020 municipal campaigns, but a new virtual assistant will be launched at a time when the Electoral Justice considers suspending another messaging app, The telegram, for lack of collaboration in the fight against false information.

Now, anyone who receives suspicious messages can fill out a form on the Electoral Justice website. If the content is found to be illegal campaign shooting, the court will ask WhatsApp to delete the account. If the TSE concludes that there is a direct relationship with any campaign, the candidacy may suffer sanctions, ranging from fines to cancellation. The partnership was discussed yesterday at a meeting between the president of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso, and the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart.

At the same time, Congress will try to shield the actions of politicians on social networks. The intention of the summit of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of Fake News is to resume work from next month and continue until September, on the eve of the elections. The CPMI was created in 2019, but had its activities suspended less than a year later because of restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“We are not going to investigate the election, but we are going to be like a whistleblower collection box. All efforts to control the interference of these gossip and fake news are valid”, said Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), president of the CPMI. On another front, the Chamber intends to guide the fake news bill by March, to be effective in the next elections. The proposal is to create rules for the use of social networks and prohibit mass message shooting.

The practice motivated complaints against the ticket of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. The case was judged by the TSE in October last year, when the majority of the court acquitted the president-elect and his vice, Hamilton Mourão, but outlined guidelines of what will not be accepted in 2022. “Everyone knows what happened, no one has any doubt that social media has been flooded with illegal mass shootings, with hate, disinformation, slander and conspiracy theories”, said Barroso, at the time.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will preside over the TSE in 2022, said that “if there is a repetition of what was done in 2018, the registration (of the candidacy) will be revoked and the people who do so will go to jail for attacking the institutions. and democracy in Brazil.”

In the 2020 campaign, the platform used to report mass shootings received 4,981 reports. After passing through the Electoral Justice filter, 1,042 accounts on the app were banned.

WhatsApp is installed on 99% of smartphones in Brazil, says survey

A survey carried out by Mobile Time and Opinion Box in 2020 showed that the WhatsApp is installed on 99% of smartphones in Brazil – is the most used application in the country. Altogether, the company claims to have 120 million monthly active users in Brazil. According to the study, 88% of users confirmed receiving some type of fake news through the app. In addition, one in three people confessed to having passed on information without checking its veracity.

The company states that it does not control content, that is, it will not punish users for spreading fake news, but rather avoids the automated sending of messages. “Any user can report it to the TSE. This reinforces a message that I have been sending to the political world: don’t hire mass shooting, don’t do political marketing on WhatsApp. This is bad for democracy and can harm electoral campaigns, leading to the loss of the ticket”, said the head of Public Policies of WhatsApp in Brazil, Dario Durigan, to the Estadão/Broadcast.

The following are the main excerpts from the interview with Dario Durigan, head of WhatsApp Public Policies in Brazil:

What will WhatsApp do to combat fake news in elections?

WhatsApp made, in 2020, and will improve in 2022, a platform to report suspected mass shooting accounts. It is a TSE tool developed in partnership with WhatsApp. This reinforces a message that I have been sending to the political world: don’t hire mass shooting, don’t do political marketing on WhatsApp. This is bad for democracy and can harm electoral campaigns, leading to the loss of the ticket.

The TSE is studying sanctions for platforms that do not collaborate, as in the case of Telegram. Is this positive or does it represent abuse?

Combating disinformation is important and very serious. Taking action is everyone’s job. The reality of WhatsApp, which is very different from other applications, is one of intense collaboration with Justice. Collaboration and responses to court rulings make a difference with most messaging apps.

Politicians advertise on WhatsApp…

WhatsApp is not a place for professional electoral propaganda. WhatsApp is a place for private conversations. It is evident that there are conversations about politics. This is natural and understandable. If professional mechanisms are used for marketing campaign structuring purposes, this type of abusive pattern, non-human pattern, accounts will be banned.

Will it be possible to avoid fake news in the election or is this uncontrollable?

Malicious fake news, professionally distributed by organized, financed groups, it seems to me so and we are heading towards it. Another thing is the more common, organic misinformation. Here is a long term debate. The language of people in everyday life is done in an imprecise way, with biases. As WhatsApp ends up being the space for these conversations, there is a lot of imprecision.

Does the company want to separate the ‘aunt of the zap’ from the digital militia?

I don’t know if I would put it in those terms. Any kind of funded coordination where it is not clear to the user what kind of purpose you want with that message is very bad, regardless of the ideological spectrum. Protecting the user is what should be prioritized in this immediate combat.

Can the platform be held responsible for someone using the app for fake news?

The message is protected by end-to-end encryption. The content belongs to the users. WhatsApp does not have access to content, does not moderate the content of conversations. It is strange for WhatsApp to control content.