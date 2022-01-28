Twelve capitals are now ready to receive new 5G networks – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+



The Ministry of Communications reported this Wednesday (26) that 12 Brazilian capitals are now fully ready – both in infrastructure and in legislation – to receive the fifth generation of mobile internet, 5G.

5G; Internet; smartphone (Photo: James Yarema / Unsplash)

Auctioned in November last year, the 5G standard will offer high-speed internet in all Brazilian capitals until July 31 this year.

For other locations, it is important that municipal laws and the installation of adequate infrastructure for the operation of the technology are in place. According to the terms of the 5G auction, companies that won the concessions for the use of the bands also signed a commitment to expand the coverage of the current standard, 4G, to 100% of the national territory.

“Our mission is to guarantee 5G technology by connecting Brazil and bringing the internet to all Brazilians”, said in a note the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria. right of access to the internet; we all know how important this is,” he added.

For the technology to reach all cities, it is ideal to adapt the General Law of Antennas. The deadline for the process is until 2029.

In terms of infrastructure, Decree no. 10,480 of 2020 details the issuance of licenses so that operators can carry out the installation of the network. The installation of new 5G antennas differs from previous technologies, as they require a higher density of signal replicators. Large urban centers will have one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants – a number 10 times greater than what is currently used in the 4G standard. “This is yet another device that contributes to the expansion of 5G networks, which, compared to previous technologies, require a higher density of antennas (but smaller)”, explains Telecommunications Secretary Arthur Coimbra.

The responsibility for monitoring and regulating the antennas that will be installed throughout Brazil is the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which will participate in the entire process of transitioning the current antenna network to the new standard.