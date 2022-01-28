Ubisoft will shut down in April

Apparently, not even Hyper Scape’s futuristic theme and fun mechanics managed to captivate players in Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale. The French publisher announced, this Thursday (27), that it will end the activities of the game in April 28, 2022.

The information was shared on the official blog, where Ubi states that it made the difficult “decision to terminate development” of the title, although it does not reveal the reasons for doing so. Of course, the company also said it was “extremely grateful” for the support it has received from the community over the past few months.

We made the difficult decision to end development on Hyper Scape and end the game in april 28. We set out to create a fast-paced, close-range shooting experience and are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will carry the key learnings from this game to future products. To the Hyper Scape community, thank you for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia in and out of the game. Your devotion to the game we built will always be appreciated.

More details about Hyper Scape

Check out more information about Ubisoft’s free battle royale below (via the official blog):

Hyper Scape is a fast-paced first-person shooter set in the year 2054 and pits 100 competitors against each other in the virtual world of Neo Arcadia.

