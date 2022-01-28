Ukrainian children receive bomb threat training at school; watch | World

Hundreds of Ukrainian students have been receiving training for potential bomb threats amid heightened tension in the region over a possible Russian attack.

Children and teenagers in the capital Kiev and several other Ukrainian cities learn to identify explosive devices and how to seek shelter in the face of a threat.

Emergency drills have increased in schools as false bomb reports reach authorities daily.

Ukrainians accuse Russia of spreading lies and causing tension in the area, with unfounded bomb threats.

Ukraine’s Security Forces said that in January alone, there were more than 300 threats – last year there were just over 1,100.

Russian officials also accuse Ukraine of spreading terror at the border and say neighbors are responsible for unproven bomb threats in malls and day care centers.

More than 100,000 Russian troops, equipment and tanks have been deployed near Ukraine, which has raised Western concern for a possible invasion.

Russia denies any intention to invade its neighbor – as it did in 2014, when it annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Concern is also high about the deployment of Russian soldiers in Belarus for “improvised” combat readiness exercises.