UnB’s medical coordinator resigns after charging for vaccinations

posted on 01/28/2022 11:12 / updated on 01/28/2022 12:01



(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

After the institution of the vaccine passport to access the premises of the University of Brasília (UnB), the coordinator of the Faculty of Medicine of UnB, Selma Kuckelhaus, asked to resign from the position, this Thursday (27/1). The teacher, who has a degree in Biological Sciences and teaches morphology, sent a statement to the course members explaining the decision and said she had not taken any dose of the immunizing agent.

“I make public my decision to leave the coordination of undergraduate medical courses. This decision was motivated by the recent implementation of the health passport at the Faculty of Medicine. Thus, and considering that I make up the group of unvaccinated servers, my position as coordinator was at odds with the management of the faculty”, he wrote in the text.

Selma Kuckelhaus also said that vaccines are under development and that both safety and efficacy have numerous questions. She also argued that “the available vaccines do not prevent infection or contagion, as demonstrated by the numerous cases of infection of vaccinated individuals.”

The professor claimed that, for her, the imposition of the health passport is an incongruity, “disregarding individuals who have recovered from infection by covid-19 and who have natural immunity, as well as those who do not feel safe in the vaccines available and believe that the risk outweighs the benefit,” he argued in the letter.