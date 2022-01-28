Understand the difference between transvestite and trans woman; theme is highlighted with Linn da Quebrada at BBB 22 | Diversity

The participation of the singer and actress Linn da Quebrada on Big Brother Brasil 22 highlighted the debate on gender identity, especially after other participants in the reality show used male pronouns to refer to her.

THE g1 talked, in the frame follow the thread, with experts to distinguish between the different gender identities. A trans woman does not have the same identification as a transvestite, for example. (to follow the g1 on YouTube is simple, just click on this link.)

Historian and communicator Giovanna Heliodoro stated that it is a mistake to assimilate the term trans woman with people who underwent the surgical process of gender adaptation.

“For a long time, people believed that the trans woman was the ‘operated woman’. As a transvestite, he was the ‘person who did not operate’ and looked more like a man. This thinking is extremely erroneous and abominable today. We understand that it has nothing to do with surgery or what is more feminine,” he said.

“One is a historically Latin American identity, which has been repressed. The word trans is one that is within the binary spectrum, that is, the trans woman recognizes herself within womanhood, which is to assume a woman in society. While the transvestite assumes, as Linn da Quebrada very well said, in addition: ‘I’m not a man, I’m not a woman. I’m a transvestite,’” added the historian.

What is the difference between Cis and Trans?

The digital influencer Alina Durso, in an interview with g1, stated that the person who identifies with the biological characteristics he was born is a cis-gender person. On the other hand, those who do not identify are transgender.

“We can define a person as cis gender one who identifies with the gender that was determined at birth. When someone is born with a penis, they are automatically raised as a man and to play male roles in society. If that person grows up and identifies with the role they were assigned at birth according to their genitals, that person is a cis-gender male. A cis person is a person who identifies with the gender they were assigned at birth,” said Alina Durso.

“The trans person is the one who goes beyond that. I, in my case, was raised to be a boy. I just don’t identify. I identify as a transvestite, so I’m not a cis person.”

‘This mistake has only one side’

In her presentation at BBB, artist Linn da Quebrada stated: “I’m not a man, I’m not a woman, I’m a transvestite”. Days later, the mistake of the confinement companions – when treating her with male pronouns – generated discussion on social networks. UFRJ professor and psychologist Pedro Bicalho said that misunderstanding is a subjective construction of people.