Unemployment drops to 11.6% in November, but real income is the lowest in the IBGE series | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 11.6% in the quarter ended in November, but the lack of work still affects 12.4 million Brazilians, informed this Friday (28) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

This is the lowest unemployment rate since the quarter ended in January 2020 (11.4%).

Despite the fall in unemployment, the usual real income fell 4.5% compared to the previous quarter, to R$ 2,444 – the lowest income in the historical series started in 2012.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in October, the unemployment rate was 12.1%, reaching 12.9 million people.

Occupation shows recovery

The employed population grew by 3.5% compared to the previous three months, to 94.9 million people. In comparison with the same quarter of 2020, the increase was 9.7%. With the growth, the occupancy level reached 55.1%.

“This result follows the trajectory of recovery of occupation that we can see in the last quarters of the historical series of the research. This growth may already be reflecting the seasonality of the months of the end of the year, a period in which activities related mainly to commerce and services tend to to increase hiring”, explains in a note the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

At the other end, the unemployed population decreased by 10.6% (1.5 million people less) compared to the quarter ended in August, to 12.4 million people. Compared to the same quarter of 2020, there are 2.1 million fewer unemployed.

Employment grows more among those without a formal contract and informality remains stable

The breakdown by position in occupation shows the fragility of the recovery of employment in the country. The number of employees without a formal contract in the private sector grew 7.4% in comparison with the previous quarter, to 12.2 million people. Among those with a portfolio, the increase was proportionally lower, by 4%, to 34.2 million – although, in absolute numbers, the expansion was greater.

There was also an increase of 2.3% among self-employed workers, 2.3% compared to the previous quarter, to 25.8 million people, and among domestic workers, 6%, to 5.6 million.

With the change, the informality rate remained stable at 40.6%.

“Of the growth of 3.2 million workers in the number of employed people, 43% came from informal work“, explains Adriana Beringuy. “So, although informality continues to stand out in the expansion of occupation, the participation of formal work in the private sector has been increasing and also contributing to the recovery of occupation in the country”.

Yield has lowest value in the series

The mass of usual real income (the sum of income received by all employed persons) was stable in the quarter ended in November, at R$ 227 billion.

With the increase in the number of employed, the data points out that workers are receiving less than a quarter before. In fact, the usual real income dropped 4.5% compared to the previous quarter to R$ 2,444 – the lowest in the survey’s historical series, which began in 2012. Compared to the same quarter of 2020, the drop is 11.4%.

“This means that, despite a significant increase in occupation, people who are entering the job market earn less. In addition, there is the inflationary effect, which influences the drop in the real income received by workers”, explains Adriana.

Trade led to improvement in the job market

According to the IBGE, most of the increase in employment compared to the previous quarter came from commerce, with an increase of 4.1%, or 719 thousand more people working in the sector.

Industry, on the other hand, grew by 3.7%, an addition of 439 thousand people to this group of activity. The accommodation and food segment, one of the most affected since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, had its contingent of workers increased by 9.3%. There are 438 thousand more employees.

Missing opportunities to 29.1 million

The IBGE survey also showed that around 29.1 million workers lacked opportunities in the market. This contingent forms what the institute classifies as underutilized workers. A year ago, however, the “wasted” labor amounted to 32.7 million.

The compound underutilization rate dropped to 25% from 27.2% in the previous quarter and 29.1% in the same quarter last year.

Among the positive highlights, there was a 2% drop in the population outside the workforce compared to the last quarter and a 6.7% reduction in the interannual comparison. The total number of people who were neither employed nor unemployed amounted to 64.8 million people.