Unemployment drops to 11.6% in the quarter, but real income drops 4.5%

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 11.6% in the quarter ended in November, which represents a reduction in relation to the 13.1% registered in the previous quarter. It is the lowest rate since the quarter ended in January 2020 (11.2%), but the lack of work still affects 12.4 million Brazilians. The data are from Pnad (Continuous National Household Sample Survey), released today.

In the same period, the real income of workers, already discounting inflation, also fell. The decline is 4.5% compared to the previous quarter, to R$ 2,444. It is the lowest yield of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) historical series started in 2012.

This means that, despite a significant increase in occupation, people who are entering the job market earn less. In addition, there is the inflationary effect, which influence in the fall in real income received by workers.

IBGE’s Work and Income Coordinator, Adriana Beringuy

Job growth in the quarter was driven by trade and reflects the higher number of job openings at the end of the year. When compared to the same quarter of last year, unemployment fell by 14.5% (2.1 million fewer people looking for work).

According to the IBGE, there is a lack of job opportunities for around 29.1 million people. Compared to the same period last year, there was an improvement: in 2020, the underutilized population was 32.7 million.

Employed population grows

The number of employed people increased by 3.5% compared to the quarter ended in August 2021. This means 3.2 million more people in the job market.

“This result follows the trajectory of recovery of occupation that we could see in the last quarters of the historical series of the research. This growth may also be reflecting the seasonality of the months of the end of the year”, explained the IBGE coordinator.

According to the IBGE, the level of occupation (percentage of employed persons in the working age population) was estimated at 55.1%, an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

The increase is greater among workers without a formal contract

According to the IBGE, there was a 7.4% increase in the number of unregistered workers in the private sector (more than 838 thousand people). Compared to the same period last year, the increase is 18.7%.

The number of self-employed also grew: the increase was 588 thousand people (2.3%) compared to the last quarter and 3.2 million (14.3%) compared to the quarter ended in November 2020.

The informality rate was 40.6% and remained stable compared to the previous quarter, but there was an increase in the number of informal workers.

Of the growth of 3.2 million workers in the number of people employed, 43% came from informal work. So, although informality continues to stand out in the expansion of occupation, the participation of formal work in the private sector has been increasing and also contributing to the recovery of occupation in the country.

IBGE’s Work and Income Coordinator, Adriana Beringuy

The number of workers with a formal contract in the private sector grew 4% compared to the quarter ended in August, representing 1.3 million people.

“In the private sector, the segments of commerce, industry, health and education and of information and communication technology were the ones that most expanded their occupation with workers with a formal contract”, says Beringuy.

Methodology

Pnad Contínua is the main instrument for monitoring the workforce in the country. The survey sample per quarter in Brazil corresponds to 211 thousand households surveyed. About 2,000 interviewers work on the survey, in 26 states and the Federal District.

Because of the pandemic, IBGE has implemented the collection of survey information by telephone since March 17, 2020.