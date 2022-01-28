Unemployment rate drops to 11.6% in the quarter ended in November; number of unemployed reaches 12.4 million

The unemployment rate dropped to 11.6% in the quarter ended in November, down 1.6 percentage points from the previous quarter. The number was practically in line with expectations, of 11.7%, according to Bloomberg market consensus.

The number of unemployed decreased by 10.6% in the same period, reaching 12.4 million. That’s a reduction of 1.5 million people. When compared to the same period of the previous year, there was a drop of 14.5%, which represents 2.1 million fewer people looking for work.

Data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) were released this Friday (28) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with the quarter ended in August, the number of employed persons increased by 3.5%. There are 3.2 million more people in the job market. “This result follows the trajectory of occupation recovery that we can see in the last quarters of the survey’s historical series. This growth may also already be reflecting the seasonality of the months of the end of the year, a period in which activities related mainly to commerce and services tend to increase hiring”, explains the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy. As a result, the level of employment, the percentage of employed persons in the working-age population, was estimated at 55.1%, an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

As in previous quarters, the number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector increased. The growth was 4.0% compared to the quarter ended in August, representing 1.3 million people. “In the private sector, the segments of commerce, industry, health and education and of information and communication technology were the ones that most expanded their occupation with workers with a formal contract”, says the researcher.

There was also a 7.4% increase in the number of employees without a formal contract in the private sector, or addition of 838 thousand people. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the increase was 18.7%. The number of self-employed also grew: the increase was 588 thousand people (2.3%) compared to the last quarter and 3.2 million (14.3%) compared to the quarter ended in November 2020. category of domestic workers, the increase in occupation was 6.0% compared to the previous quarter and 22.5% compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The informality rate was 40.6% and remained stable compared to the previous quarter, but there was an increase in the number of informal workers. “Of the growth of 3.2 million workers in the number of employed people, 43% came from informal work. So, although informality continues to stand out in the expansion of occupation, the participation of formal work in the private sector is increasing and also contributing to the recovery of occupation in the country”, says Beringuy.

While the usual real income mass remained stable, when estimated at R$227 billion, the usual real income fell 4.5% compared to the previous quarter and 11.4% compared to the same quarter of 2020. It was estimated at R$2,444 in the quarter ended in November, the lowest ever recorded by the survey’s historical series, which began in 2012.

“This means that, despite a significant increase in occupation, people who are entering the job market earn less. In addition, there is the inflationary effect, which influences the drop in the real income received by workers”, he explains.

trade data

Most of the increase in employment came from commerce, with an increase of 4.1%, or 719 thousand more people working in the sector. Industry, on the other hand, grew by 3.7%, which represents an addition of 439 thousand people to this group of activity. The accommodation and food segment, one of the most affected since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, had its contingent of workers increased by 9.3%. There are 438 thousand more employees.

1.3 million people drop out of the population out of the workforce

The population outside the labor force fell by 2.0% compared to the last quarter. This group includes people who were neither busy nor unemployed in the reference week. The drop in this contingent was 1.3 million people. Compared to the same period of the previous year, there was a reduction of 4.6 million.

Compared to the last quarter, 538,000 people left the potential labor force, the group of people of working age who were neither employed nor unemployed, but who had the potential to be in the labor force. Estimated at 9.1 million people, this contingent had a reduction of 2.3 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Already discouraged people, that is, those who did not look for work, but who would like to get a job and were available to work, were estimated at 4.9 million. The drop was 6.8% compared to the last quarter and 14.4% compared to the one ended in November 2020, when there were 5.7 million discouraged people in the country.

(with IBGE News Agency)

