US GDP grows 6.9% in Q4 2021, better than expected, first preview shows

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter in annualized terms, the first estimate from the US Commerce Department showed on Thursday (27). .

The data was higher than expected. According to a Reuters poll of economists, GDP was projected to grow at an annualized rate of 5.5% in the last quarter of last year, up from 2.3% in the third quarter.

Expectations were for acceleration as companies replenished inventories to meet demand for goods, helping the country post its best performance in nearly four decades in 2021. Exports also boosted the economy.

Estimates compiled by Reuters ranged from 3.4% to 7.0%. But the survey came ahead of Wednesday’s release of data that showed a record deficit in goods trade in December and an increase in retail inventories. The strong accumulation of retail inventories has led economists to raise their estimates for GDP growth to 7.5%.

The expansion was fueled last year by strong fiscal stimulus and low interest rates. The fear, however, was that the momentum had lost strength in December amid Covid-19 infections with the Ômicron variant, which contributed to reducing spending and affecting activity in factories and in the service sector.

(with Reuters)

