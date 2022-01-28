US races to find fighter jet sunk in ocean before China

  • Claire Hills
  • BBC News, Washington

The US Navy's version of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the F-35C

Credit, Getty Images

The US Navy races against time to rescue one of its fighter jets from the bottom of the ocean — before the Chinese.

The F35-C plane, valued at $100 million, crashed into the South China Sea after what the Navy described as an “accident” as it took off from the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.

It’s the newest jet in the US Navy and it’s packed with secret equipment.

As it’s in international waters, it’s technically fair game. Whoever gets there first, wins.

